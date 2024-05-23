Tinygemsbreaks Splash Beverage Group Inc. (NYSE American: SBEV) Announces Chevron Extramile Convenience Stores To Feature Wine, Sangria Brands

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network

) Splash Beverage (NYSE American: SBEV) , a portfolio company of leading beverage brands, is expanding the coverage of its Copa di Vino single serve premium wines and Pulpoloco Sangria. According to the announcement, more than 650 ExtraMile convenience store locations will be featuring six varietals of Copa di Vino Premium Wine and two varietals of Pulpoloco Sangria beginning in June; the stores are located in California, Washington, Oregon, Arizona, Nevada and Arkansas. A company official noted that this will bring the Copa di Vino brand to tens of thousands more shoppers during this busy travel summer season.“Retail chain activation is a growth pillar in 2024, and we welcome and are thankful for the opportunity with this multistate chain retailer, ExtraMile Convenience,” said Splash Beverage Group chair and CEO Robert Nistico in the press release.“We are excited for the opportunity and support of our brands at the Splash Beverage Group. This chain support adds to our availability and footprint as we continue to push across the country. ExtraMile is extremely valuable to us, and we appreciate their support.”

About Splash Beverage Group Inc.

Splash Beverage Group, an innovator in the beverage industry, owns a growing portfolio of alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverage brands including Copa di Vino wines by the glass, SALT flavored tequilas, Pulpoloco sangrias, and performance hydration and recovery drinks. Splash's strategy is to rapidly develop early-stage brands already in its portfolio as well as acquire and then accelerate brands that have high visibility or are innovators in their categories. Led by a management team that has built and managed some of the top brands in the beverage industry and led sales from product launch into the billions, Splash is rapidly expanding its brand portfolio and global distribution. For more information about the company, please visit .

