Cannabisnewsbreaks Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ: LEXX) Selects CRO In Third GLP-1 Human Pilot Study

MENAFN- Investor Brand Network

Lexaria Bioscience (NASDAQ: LEXX, LEXXW) , a global innovator in drug-delivery platforms,

s, is partnering with a contract research organization (“CRO”) to conduct its human pilot study #3. According to the announcement, this is the first-ever DehydraTECH(TM)-processed tirzepatide from Zepbound(R) to be tested in a swallowed oral format. The study is designed to evaluate a dual-action GLP-1 (glucagon-like peptide) plus GIP (glucose-dependent insulintropic peptide) in a randomized, crossover investigation that will compare injected Zepbound tirzepatide by Eli Lilly to a compound formulated, DehydraTECH-processed tirzepatide that is derived from Zepbound but in a capsule form. Test articles for the study will be manufactured in 30 days. The announcement also noted that approval from the Independent Review Board is required before the study can commence.“Many GLP-1 drugs have produced unpleasant side effects, especially when dosed through oral tablets,” said Lexaria Bioscience CEO Chris Bunka in the press release.“Lexaria's latest study in an oral capsule hopes to evidence improved tolerability while also producing measurable quantities of drug in blood. This will be Lexaria's first-ever work with the tirzepatide molecule and, as such, any noteworthy delivery of tirzepatide through oral delivery could be a significant finding.”

About Lexaria Bioscience Corp.

Lexaria Bioscience's patented drug-delivery formulation and processing platform

technology, DehydraTECH(TM), improves the way active pharmaceutical ingredients (“APIs”) enter the bloodstream through oral delivery. Since 2016, Lexaria has developed and investigated DehydraTECH with a variety of beneficial molecules in oral and topical formats. DehydraTECH has repeatedly demonstrated the ability to increase bioabsorption and has also evidenced an ability to deliver some drugs more effectively across the blood brain barrier, which Lexaria believes to be of particular importance for centrally active compounds. Lexaria operates a licensed, in-house research laboratory and holds a robust intellectual property portfolio with 43 patents granted and many patents pending worldwide. For more information about the company, please visit

