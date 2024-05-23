Cannabisnewsbreaks Cwcbexpo Continues Collaboration With Cannabisnewswire, IBN To Enhance Visibility Of Upcoming Expo

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network
) CWCBExpo
(Cannabis World Congress & Business Exposition), a market-leading and sector-shaping event series in the cannabis, CBD and hemp space, has selected
CannabisNewsWire
(“CNW”), a specialized communications platform
for the cannabis sector and
one of the 60+ brands of IBN
(“InvestorBrand Network
”), as the Official NewsWire sponsor to enhance visibility and recognition of its upcoming expo. In addition, CWCBExpo has selected IBN as the Official Media Sponsor of the event, scheduled to be held at New York City's Javits Convention Center on June 5-6, 2024. According to the announcement, IBN and CNW will work in conjunction to leverage IBN's extensive array of corporate communication tools to elevate the visibility and recognition of the expo, as well as of the invited speakers and participating companies. CNW will provide amplified article syndication to
5,000+ strategic syndication partners
as well as feature the conference
on its dedicated events page. IBN, CBDWire and HempWire will also feature conference
details on each of their websites to enhance visibility among investors, journalists, consumers, and the broader public.“We are very happy to be continuing our lasting collaboration with CannabisNewsWire and IBN. Due to their expertise and significant understanding of the cannabis, CBD and hemp industries, IBN's collective brand network will drive visibility of our sponsors, expert speakers and exhibitors. We look forward to once again working alongside their highly professional team.”
To view the full press release, visit
About CWCBExpo
CWCBExpo is an established business-to-business trade show event for the legal
ized cannabis industry. It is held in New York City, the largest media
, financial
and business market, and is the leading forum for dispensary owners, growers, suppliers, investors, medical professionals, government
regulators, legal
counsel and entrepreneurs looking to achieve business success and identify new areas of growth in this dynamic and fast-growing industry. For more information about CWCBExpo, visit
.
About CannabisNewsWire
CannabisNewsWire
(“CNW”) is a specialized communications platform
with a focus on cannabis news and the cannabis sector. It is one of 60+ brands within
the
Dynamic Brand Portfolio
@
IBN
that delivers :
(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via
InvestorWire
to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;
(2) article and
editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;
(3) enhanced
press release enhancement
to ensure maximum impact ;
(4)
social media
distribution
via IBN to millions of social media
followers ;
and (5) a full array of tailored
corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, CNW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, CNW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. CNW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.
To receive SMS alerts from CNW, text
CANNABIS to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)
For more information, please visit
Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the CannabisNewsWire website applicable to all content provided by CNW, wherever published or re-published:
/Disclaimer
CannabisNewsWire
Denver, CO
303.498.7722 Office
...
CannabisNewsWire is powered by
IBN
MENAFN23052024000224011066ID1108250844
