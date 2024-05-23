Cannabisnewsbreaks Cwcbexpo Continues Collaboration With Cannabisnewswire, IBN To Enhance Visibility Of Upcoming Expo

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network

CWCBExpo (Cannabis World Congress & Business Exposition), a market-leading and sector-shaping event series in the cannabis, CBD and hemp space, has selected

CannabisNewsWire

CannabisNewsWire ("CNW"), a specialized communications platform

for the cannabis sector and

one of the 60+ brands of IBN

(“InvestorBrand Network

”), as the Official NewsWire sponsor to enhance visibility and recognition of its upcoming expo. In addition, CWCBExpo has selected IBN as the Official Media Sponsor of the event, scheduled to be held at New York City's Javits Convention Center on June 5-6, 2024. According to the announcement, IBN and CNW will work in conjunction to leverage IBN's extensive array of corporate communication tools to elevate the visibility and recognition of the expo, as well as of the invited speakers and participating companies. CNW will provide amplified article syndication to

5,000+ strategic syndication partners

as well as feature the conference

on its dedicated events page. IBN, CBDWire and HempWire will also feature conference

details on each of their websites to enhance visibility among investors, journalists, consumers, and the broader public.“We are very happy to be continuing our lasting collaboration with CannabisNewsWire and IBN. Due to their expertise and significant understanding of the cannabis, CBD and hemp industries, IBN's collective brand network will drive visibility of our sponsors, expert speakers and exhibitors. We look forward to once again working alongside their highly professional team.”

About CWCBExpo

CWCBExpo is an established business-to-business trade show event for the legal

ized cannabis industry. It is held in New York City, the largest media

, financial

and business market, and is the leading forum for dispensary owners, growers, suppliers, investors, medical professionals, government

regulators, legal

counsel and entrepreneurs looking to achieve business success and identify new areas of growth in this dynamic and fast-growing industry. For more information about CWCBExpo, visit

About CannabisNewsWire

CannabisNewsWire

(“CNW”) is a specialized communications platform

with a focus on cannabis news and the cannabis sector. It is one of 60+ brands within

the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media

distribution

via IBN to millions of social media

followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, CNW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, CNW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. CNW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

IBN