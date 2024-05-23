Republican House Leaders Want Farm Bill To Reduce Regulatory Barriers Faced By Hemp Growers

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network

) Republican

leaders in the house have presented a

draft version

of a large-scale agriculture bill that could decrease regulatory barriers for some hemp farmers and curtail a ban on industry

participation by individuals with previous drug felony convictions. The bill is notably silent on provisions that would ban cannabinoid products derived from hemp.

The House Agriculture

Committee released the draft farm bill last week, building upon the federal

legalization of hemp in several ways. The current draft revises hemp's definition , establishing different categories for industrial hemp producers who grow the crop for grain, oil, fiber and seed not intended for consumption...

