DGE 8Th Digital Strategy & Innovation For Medical Affairs To Open New Pathways Of Transformation

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network
) DGE invites medical affairs and healthcare professionals to attend the 8th Digital Strategy & Innovation For Medical Affairs summit in Philadelphia on June 5-6, 2024. Experts attending the conference
will offer insights to leverage digital technology
for building patient and caregiver relationships, and for maintaining market
position.
The summit is organized by Dynamic Global Events (“DGE”), a life science leader
in organizing B2B events. The global event company caters to the dynamic informational and networking needs of the
pharma, bio technology
, healthcare, medical devices, and allied industries.
The event agenda covers:
Incorporating AI into patient outreach Identifying the most important tools needed to create a digital engagement medical affairs strategy Crafting medical animation for enriching HCP initiatives Using digital technologies to monitor and analyze the patient voice Increasing engagement and reach by including digital leaders in the company's digital market
ing journey
The event focuses on discovering and discussing new methods of digital engagement. Experts conducting speaker sessions will speak about developing the right vendor and data management relationships, and also about training medical teams with the latest digital technologies to increase patient engagement for future success.
Attendees of DGE events enjoy a multitude of benefits such as targeted networking as well as access to presentations after the event. The summit offers a phenomenal opportunity to learn about the latest trends and strategies for digital transformation. Professionals and executives get to showcase their services and business ideas on a prestigious conference
platform
attended by the eminent leaders of the industry.
To learn more, please visit
.
About InvestorWire
InvestorWire
(“IW”) is a specialized communications platform
with a focus on advanced wire-grade press release syndication for private and public companies and the investment
community. It is one of 60+ brands within
the
Dynamic Brand Portfolio
@
IBN
that delivers :
(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via
InvestorWire
to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target market
s, demographics and diverse industries ;
(2) article and
editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;
(3) enhanced
press release enhancement
to ensure maximum impact ;
(4)
social media distribution
via IBN to millions of social media followers ;
and (5) a full array of tailored
corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, IW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market
, IW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. IW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.
For more information, please visit
Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorWire website applicable to all content provided by IW, wherever published or re-published:
/Disclaimer
InvestorWire
Los Angeles, CA
310.299.1717 Office
...
InvestorWire is powered by
IBN
MENAFN23052024000224011066ID1108250839
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.