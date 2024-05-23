DGE 8Th Digital Strategy & Innovation For Medical Affairs To Open New Pathways Of Transformation

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network

) DGE invites medical affairs and healthcare professionals to attend the 8th Digital Strategy & Innovation For Medical Affairs summit in Philadelphia on June 5-6, 2024. Experts attending the conference

will offer insights to leverage digital technology

for building patient and caregiver relationships, and for maintaining market

position.

The summit is organized by Dynamic Global Events (“DGE”), a life science leader

in organizing B2B events. The global event company caters to the dynamic informational and networking needs of the

pharma, bio technology

, healthcare, medical devices, and allied industries.

The event agenda covers:



Incorporating AI into patient outreach

Identifying the most important tools needed to create a digital engagement medical affairs strategy

Crafting medical animation for enriching HCP initiatives

Using digital technologies to monitor and analyze the patient voice Increasing engagement and reach by including digital leaders in the company's digital market

ing journey

The event focuses on discovering and discussing new methods of digital engagement. Experts conducting speaker sessions will speak about developing the right vendor and data management relationships, and also about training medical teams with the latest digital technologies to increase patient engagement for future success.

Attendees of DGE events enjoy a multitude of benefits such as targeted networking as well as access to presentations after the event. The summit offers a phenomenal opportunity to learn about the latest trends and strategies for digital transformation. Professionals and executives get to showcase their services and business ideas on a prestigious conference

platform

attended by the eminent leaders of the industry.

To learn more, please visit

.

