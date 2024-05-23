Investornewsbreaks Golden Matrix Group Inc.'S (NASDAQ: GMGI) Meridianbet Announces 'Groundbreaking' Initiatives For Copa America 2024 Tournament

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network
) Golden Matrix (NASDAQ: GMGI) , a leading business-to-business (“B2B”) and business-to-consumer (“B2C”) gaming technology
company, along with Meridianbet, part of the Golden Matrix Group and a prominent global sports betting and iGaming operator, is working to redefine the sports-betting experience for South American audiences. Meridianbet is doing this with its groundbreaking initiatives for Copa America 2024, a prestigious football
tournament
held in the United States. The tournament
provides an ideal backdrop for Meridianbet's latest promotions, which combine extensive betting options with exciting prize game opportunities. According to the announcement, the company has unveiled an exclusive prize game for the South American market, with winners being awarded an all-expenses-paid trip to key matches. The Copa America 2024 betting menu offers more than 41,600 ways to win, including 1,200 individual betting options per match.
About Golden Matrix Group Inc.
Golden Matrix Group, based in Las Vegas, Nevada, is a leading business-to-business (“B2B”) and business-to-consumer (“B2C”) gaming technology
company utilizing proprietary technology
and operating globally across 17 regulated markets. The B2B division of Golden Matrix develops and licenses proprietary gaming platform
s for its extensive list of clients, and RKings, its B2C division, operates a high-volume eCommerce site enabling end users to enter paid-for competitions on its proprietary platform
in authorized markets. The company also owns and operates MEXPLAY, a regulated online
casino in Mexico. The company's sophisticated software automatically declines any gaming or redemption requests from within the United States, in strict compliance with current U.S. law. For more information about the company, visit .
