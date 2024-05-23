Dealflow Events Presents The 5Th Annual Reg A & Crowdfunding Conference June 20, 2024

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network

The 5th Annual Reg A & Crowdfunding Conference will take place at New York's luxurious Westchester Country Club on June 20

The fifth annual conference

will play host to investors, entrepreneurs and financiers as we to delve into the latest trends within the equity capital markets industry

This year's conference

will feature a number of keynote presentations and speakers, including on topics such as the structuring and efficient marketing of Reg A+ and Crowdfunding deals

Learn from (and network with) experts who raise capital with these powerful tools

Equity capital markets have long been an attractive source of growth capital for companies seeking to finance further expansion, particularly in a scenario where debt financing has grown increasingly expensive to obtain. A dynamic landscape of equity crowdfunding avenues has emerged to respond to this capital requirement, with entrepreneurs seeking increasingly innovate manners through which to access capital, matching their needs with investors seeking opportunities for growth. Introduced through the 2012 JOBS Act, Regulation A+ (Reg A+) funding has emerged as one of the fastest growing funding mechanisms for emerging companies today. Permitting companies to gain exposure and raise up to $75 million annually through the sale of securities to both, accredited and non-accredited investors, the emergence of Reg A+ equity capital raises has further democratized access to potential returns.

From 2021-2022 period, Reg A+ issuers raised $1.8 billion through a wide array of qualifying offerings. The process of accessing this funding avenue has historically been complex. A lengthy process required to gain SEC qualification, coupled with the difficulty in carrying out a successful marketing campaign needed to attract investors has been a constraint for some companies seeking to raise assets through Reg A. However, companies that are able to navigate the regulatory process and execute solid marketing campaigns have raised significant capital while avoiding many of the pitfalls associated with traditional capital-raise tools.

The upcoming Reg A & Crowdfunding Conference has been designed to provide prospective corporate issuers and financiers with a venue to come together to help facilitate the regulatory hurdles and obstacles traditionally associated with these capital raise methods.

If you are the executive of a private company thinking about a Reg A or Crowdfunding campaign, you may be eligible for a free ticket to the conference

.

Learn more .

With over 21 years of experience and having hosted more than 200 conference

s, seminars and webcasts on a variety of financial

topics, DealFlow Events is uniquely prepared to deliver the actionable information you need at the

5th Annual Reg A & Crowdfunding Conference

at New York's Westchester Country Club on June 20.

This is the largest annual conference

of its kind, bringing together a broad array of online

investment

platform

s, brokers, legal and financial

advisors, investors and other dealmakers involved within the space. The Reg A & Crowdfunding Conference has also historically been a must-attend event for hundreds of private and public companies seeking to raise capital.



The 2024 Conference expands further with an increased focus on online

deal-marketing tactics. Attendees will glean insights from experts on deal structures, fees and expenses, as well as the continuously evolving regulatory landscape.

This year's conference

will touch upon a range of topics, including an overview on the current environment for raising capital through Reg A and Crowdfunding deals, why Crowdfunding has been an attractive fundraising avenue when venture debt and business loans have not been an option, how to determine whether to pursue a Reg A or Crowdfunding campaign, and how to increase the visibility and marketing of a Reg A and Crowdfunding offering in the current financial

climate.

Both of these options offer the potential for a faster capital raise at far lower expense than a traditional IPO.

Register now

while seats are still available. This event routinely reaches capacity. We look forward to seeing you soon at The Westchester Country Club.

