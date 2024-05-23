4Th Annual Psychedelic Therapeutics And Drug Development Conference Comes To Boston, MA

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network
) Researchers and leaders in academia, industry
, the non-profit sector, and government
organizations are invited to attend the 4th Annual Psychedelic Therapeutics and Drug Development Conference being held May 23-24, 2024, in Boston, MA. The conference
focuses on discussing the hurdles as well as challenges in the research and development of psychedelics for various health
conditions. Join the experts for this two-day conference
that involves exploration, learning, discussion, and networking.
Specific areas of discussion will include:
Targets for novel
drug development Toxicology studies and considerations The dosage debate and new evidence Second generation psychedelic drug design FDA regulatory guidance
The speaker panel consists of an impressive line-up of leaders and dignitaries who will share important insights and strategies on a number of industry
topics. This includes the latest discoveries, psychedelic therapeutics, and clinical trials, offering a fresh perspective and critical knowledge to...



