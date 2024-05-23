Specialty Retail Agency Fieldstone Announces New Foundation And Scholarship Fund To Support Future Entrepreneurs

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Now accepting applications for the 2024/2025 scholarship program.

Founded by wholesale industry veteran Donna Watson, Fieldstone remains fiercely committed to education and the future success of independent business leaders.

- Fieldstone Founder and Principal, Donna WatsonSEVERNA PARK, MD, UNITED STATES, May 23, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Fresh off celebrating its 30th Anniversary, Fieldstone , a market leader in the wholesale distribution and specialty retail category, announced today the formation and launch of The Fieldstone Community Foundation INC. , a 501(c)(3) non-profit that will serve the specialty retail industry and support future entrepreneurs. As part of the foundation's launch, its inaugural initiative, The Fieldstone Educational Scholarship, is now accepting applicants.“When you invest in others, that positive energy travels far beyond one person,” said Fieldstone Founder and Principal, Donna Watson.“In support of all the creators and dreamers looking to take their first 'next step' in their career, we are thrilled to take our 'next step' and walk with these wonderful entrepreneurs as they make their mark on the world.”“During Fieldstone's 30th Anniversary, Fieldstone's consultants established The Fieldstone Educational Scholarship as a capstone gift,” said Fieldstone President, Jenny Davids.“From there, our team created the foundation to cement Donna's generous spirit and fierce commitment to others as part of Fieldstone's legacy. Our long-term mission is to work with our brand partners, retailers, consultants and industry colleagues to support the future entrepreneurs of our industry using a scholarship approach.”Now accepting applications, The Fieldstone Community Foundation INC. provides undergraduate or graduate students a one-time scholarship award up to $5,000. The award must be used toward educational expenses, including but not limited to tuition, room and board, housing, books and educational-related travel. Applicants must also provide two letters of recommendation and include a written essay.“We recognize that pursuing higher education can be financially challenging, and our program prioritizes students with genuine financial need,” added Christina Engle, the foundation's Director.Applications are due by June 15, 2024. For more information, to apply or to donate, visit . Fieldstone is a for-profit company based in Severna Park, Md. The Fieldstone Community Foundation INC. is a 501(c)(3) non-profit based in Naples, Fla.ABOUT FIELDSTONEFieldstone is a highly respected sales consultant company in the specialty retail industry. They focus on consulting and in-store support to create true partnerships with the brands and retailers they support. With a reputation for extensive industry knowledge, prioritizing people and a passion for success, Fieldstone aims to ensure the strength and sustained growth of the specialty retail industry so that the success of the businesses, brands and bonds they nurture will continue to thrive for years to come. To learn more or find out how to partner with Fieldstone, visit .

