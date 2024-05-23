Rajasthan: NCB Seizes 'Ganja' Valued At Rs 4.25 Crore

(MENAFN- IANS) Jaipur, May 23 (IANS) The Jodhpur Zonal Unit of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Thursday seized 99 packets of ganja valued at Rs 4.25 crore, an official said, adding one person was also arrested in connection with the seizure.

Acting on input, NCB officials along with the police intercepted a Bolero pick-up van in Jodhpur and searched the vehicle following which 71 packets of ganja were found.

The arrested individual has been identified as Anil Kumar. His questioning led to the detection of additional packets being stored at a house at Mangal Nagar in Jodhpur belonging to his relative.

Subsequently, a team searched the house and recovered 99 more packets of ganja.