Engines Of Fury (FURY), A Groundbreaking F2P Shooter Game, To List On Bitmart Exchange

BitMart, a global digital asset trading platform, will list Engines of Fury (FURY) on May 23, 2024, for all BitMart users. The FURY/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading at 11:00 (UTC).







What is Engines of Fury (FURY)?

Engines of Fury (FURY) stands as a groundbreaking addition to both web2 and web3 gaming landscapes, positioning itself as the first Free-to-Play (F2P) post-apocalyptic top-down extraction shooter. Set in a harsh dystopian world overrun by mutants, this game combines the thrill of survival with complex fighting, scavenging, and crafting mechanics.

Supported by industry giants such as the Co-Founder of Electronic Arts and Animoca Brands, and developed by a team of experienced professionals from top web3 projects and gaming experts, Engines of Fury is not just a game but a comprehensive and immersive experience. The game utilizes a single deflationary token, $FURY, which is integral to its internal economy and gameplay, enhancing the interactive and competitive elements of the game.

Why Engines of Fury (FURY)?

$FURY, deployed on the BNB Chain, plays a crucial role within the Engines of Fury ecosystem, facilitating various game functions including character progression, item crafting, and reward systems. The token's utility extends beyond mere transactions; it underpins a dynamic gaming experience where players strive to climb leaderboards, collect loot, and survive against daunting challenges. Audited by Hacked and Certik with a perfect score, $FURY ensures a secure and reliable gaming environment.

The game features multiple gameplay modes-single-player, Co-Op, and PVPVE-along with expansive character-building mechanics and procedurally generated maps that promise a unique experience every time. These elements make Engines of Fury a compelling blend of popular games like Path of Exile and Diablo, with the intensity of survival shooters like Escape from Tarkov, offering players a rich, engaging, and rewarding gaming experience in a meticulously crafted post-apocalyptic universe.

About Engines of Fury (FURY)

Token Name: Engines of Fury

Token Symbol: FURY

Token Type: BSC

Total Supply: 120,000,000 FURY

To learn more about Engines of Fury (FURY), please visit their Website , follow their X (Twitter) , and join their Telegram .

