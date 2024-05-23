The Game-Changing Vehicle, NETA V-II, Now Available In Indonesia

(MENAFN- TimesNewswire ) Jakarta, Indonesia – The brand-new model NETA V-ll has been attracting lots of attention since its initial introduction at the PERIKLINDO EV Show 2024 on April 30th. This model now made its official launch in Indonesia at the much-anticipated event“The Grand Launch of NETA V-II: Unveiling The Future” held at Pondok Indah Mall 3. During this press conference, several leaders from the Indonesian government

and NETA Auto expressed highly appreciations regarding NETA Auto's growth in Indonesia and globally.







The launch ceremony of the NETA V-II in Indonesia

As a Smart & Stylish SUV, the NETA V-II is spacious with dimensions of 4,070 mm x 1,690 mm x 1,540 mm. Not only does it feature a youthful, stylish and modern design, including an updated Starlight Front Grille, NEW LED Headlights and 16-inch Alloy Wheels, but it also comes equipped with advanced driving features. The Smart Driving System with 9 Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) functions will make the driving experience safer, more futuristic and provide comfort experience during the journey. Additionally, with a 36.1 kWh lithium-ion battery, it can travel up to 401 km on a single charge, making it ideal for both city and out-of-town journeys. Additionally, the DC Fast Charging technology allows the battery to be charged from 30% to 80% within 30 minutes, enabling NETA V-II users to saving a amount of time during each battery charge.







Wilson Sun, Assistant President of Neta Auto & Executive Vice President of Overseas Business Department, delivered a speech at the launch event.

During the press conference, Wilson Sun, Assistant President of NETA Auto & Executive Vice President of Overseas Business Department, stated,“As a rapidly growing emerging electric vehicle brand, NETA delivered over 127,500 electric vehicles to global customers in 2023 and plans to deliver 300,000 units in 2024. NETA values the Indonesian market, and last month, we held a line-off celebration at the Bekasi, West Java factory, symbolizing the CKD production of NETA vehicles. The factory has an annual production capacity of up to 27,000 units and will focus on local assembly for several upcoming models this year.” In response, The Deputy Minister

of Investment and Maritime Affairs of Indonesia graced the event with his presence and delivered a speech, commending NETA Indonesia for achieving a localization rate of 44% in a very short period. He acknowledged that NETA has achieved the highest localization rate for EV products in Indonesia.







Group photo of Mr Rachmat Kaimuddin, Deputy Coordinating Minister

of Maritime Affairs and Investments in Infrastructure and Transportation (third from the left) and Wilson Sun, Assistant President of Neta Auto & Executive Vice President of Overseas Business Department (third from the right) and other important guests

As an EV designed specifically for modern urban living, the NETA V-II is set to lead a new trend in the EV market with its outstanding performance, stylish appearance, and intelligent driving experience. With the launch of NETA V-II, we will further strengthen our leadership in the Indonesian electric vehicle market and provide consumers with more choices. We aspire to promote the development of the EV industry, and help protect the environment and improve the low-carbon lifestyle in Indonesia.

About NETA Auto

NETA Auto, as the world's leading new energy smart car company, is committed to making advanced technology accessible to everyone. With a focus on innovation and quality, NETA Auto continues to set new benchmarks in the electric vehicle industry.