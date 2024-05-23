Occupation Forces Storm Al-Awda Hospital In Jabalia, Northern Gaza Strip

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Israeli occupation troops

Thursday morning stormed Al-Awda Hospital in Jabalia, and forced medical crews to leave it, after a four-day siege.

The occupation forces stormed the hospital and forced the medical crews to leave it towards western Gaza City, after detaining one of them, the Palestinian news agency (WAFA) quoted medical sources as saying.

The same sources added that 14 hospital employees, 11 injured

people and companions remain in the hospital, noting that they refused to leave unless ambulances were present to evacuate the wounded.

They pointed out that the governorates of Gaza and the northern Gaza Strip were unable to provide health services completely in light of the Israeli targeting of the health system during the ongoing aggression since last Oct. 7.

Since the start of Israel's continued aggression against the Gaza Strip on Oct. 7, the occupation forces have deliberately disrupted the health system by targeting hospitals in the Gaza Strip, including Al-Awda Hospital in northern Gaza, through direct threats of closure, thereby targeting it with direct bombardment, and destroying its sections, operation rooms, solar power systems, water stores, solar warehouses, pharmaceutical warehouses, medical gases, ambulance transport, and medical supplies.

