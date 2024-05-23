Israel Continues Deadly Raids In Occupied West Bank Amid Gaza War

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) In a raid in Jenin, Israeli forces killed at least seven Palestinians, among them a doctor, a teacher, and a student. This tragic event has brought the total number of deaths in the occupied West Bank to over 500. The situation is part of the broader and ongoing Gaza war, which continues to escalate. The deadly attacks
by the Israeli forces has had a devastating impact on the region, leading to significant loss of innocent lives. The humanitarian crisis in both the West Bank and Gaza highlights the urgent need for an immediate ceasefire.
