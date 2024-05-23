Amir Meets Former President Of Lebanese Progressive Socialist Party

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) HisHighness

the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani met at his office in Lusail Palace on Thursday morning with Former President of the Progressive Socialist Party of the Republic of Lebanon Walid Jumblatt and the accompanying delegation, on the occasion of their visit to the country.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed the latest developments in Lebanon as well as the situation in the region, in addition to several topics of mutual interest.

MENAFN23052024000067011011ID1108250775