MENAFN
- 3BL) Across North America, women at Saint-Gobain take the lead in Making The World A Better Home . They are manufacturers, innovators, scientists, engineers, and executives, all playing a vital role in shaping our industry
.
Watch the Saint-Gobain video
series empowHERed here
About Saint-Gobain
Worldwide leader in light and sustainable construction
, Saint-Gobain designs, manufactures and distributes materials and services for the construction
and industrial markets. Its integrated solutions for the renovation of public and private buildings, light construction
and the decarbonization of construction
and industry
are developed through a continuous innovation process and provide sustainability and performance. The Group's commitment is guided by its purpose,“MAKING THE WORLD A BETTER HOME”.
€47.9 billion in sales in 2023
160,000 employees, locations in 76 countries
Committed to achieving net zero carbon emissions by 2050
