Comcast Nbcuniversal Celebrates Asian American, Native Hawaiian, And Pacific Islander Heritage Month

MENAFN - 3BL) Year-round, Comcast NBCUniversal is dedicated to showcasing the far-reaching impact on culture and society made by Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander (AANHPI) communities. The month of May marks a special moment for us to further amplify AANHPI stories on-screen and beyond to celebrate the rich diversity of the Asian diaspora and spotlight its groundbreaking contributions to media , entrepreneurship, digital equity, education, and more.

Xfinity

Xfinity TV customers can access thousands of hours of high-quality Asian and Asian American entertainment in one curated destination via Xfinity On Demand. This year's editorial collection theme is“Ascend,” symbolizing and celebrating the AANHPI community's continuous efforts to rise, move forward, and expand representation on and off screen, with thoughtfully selected programming highlighting critically acclaimed and award-winning shows and films showcasing Asian talent and stories.

Special guest editors including Lee Sung Jin, director of the mega-hit series BEEF; Sarayu Blue; Malia Pyles; and Gordon Cormier offer their curations of must-see viewing recommendations. Joining the collection for the first time this year are curations from our impact partners including Asian Americans Advancing Justice - AAJC, Asian Pacific American Institute for Congressional Studies (APAICS), Asian & Pacific Islander American Vote (APIAVote), and Japanese American Citizens League (JACL), as well as recommended selections from Comcast's Asian Pacific Americans Employee Resource Group.

For the fourth consecutive year, Comcast is collaborating with Gold House, the nonprofit collective of Asian founders, creators, and leaders dedicated to more authentic multicultural representation and societal equity. This exclusive collaboration includes AANHPI movie and TV recommendations to watch this month and the prestigious Gold House A100 List featuring high-impact cultural leaders and changemakers. We are also partnering with Center for Asian American Media (CAAM) and are proud to present seven complimentary independent AANHPI films through the collaboration with CAAMFest.

“We are thrilled to collaborate with Gold House, the Center for Asian American Media (CAAM), and our impact partners in celebration of AANHPI Heritage Month to offer our customers even more curated content this year than ever before,” said Caroline Kim, Senior Director, Multicultural Video & Entertainment, Xfinity Consumer Services .

Customers can also check out new networks available on the platform including AsianCrush and RetroCrush, and enable a new feature on X1 called Themes that allows them to customize the look of their device with a lucky cat, hibiscus, or yoga icons.

To supplement our collection of entertainment during AANHPI Heritage Month, on the week of April 29th, Hi-YAH! and KOCOWA were part of“Free this Week ,” a program we launched last year that delivers customers more value by unlocking a new selection of free content each week from top streaming services and premium networks, with no strings attached.

All year long, Xfinity TV customers can browse and easily access this collection by saying“Asian American” into the Xfinity Voice Remote. The collection is available on Xfinity X1, Xfinity Stream, Xfinity Flex and Xumo Stream Box.

Comcast Newsmakers

This May, Comcast Newsmakers is spotlighting champions of Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander (AANHPI) communities with new interviews focused on efforts to improve access to post-secondary education and expand leadership opportunities for AANHPI women. Featured guests include Noël Harmon of APIA Scholars and Sue Ann Hong of the Center for Asian Pacific American Women (CAPAW). Watch the interviews online , or say“Comcast Newsmakers” into your Xfinity Voice Remote.

NBCUniversal

NBCUniversal's“AANHPI Amplified” campaign is showcasing the power of bold voices in Asian American Pacific Islander communities. Throughout May, NBCUniversal is featuring events and programming across their portfolio of brands to honor and uplift the cultures, resilience, and powerful contributions of the AANHPI community at NBCUniversal and across the world.

Digital Equity & Social Impact

Comcast is dedicated to advancing digital equity for all through Project UP , including AANHPI communities. We're proud to partner with local nonprofits across the country like Boston Chinatown Neighborhood Center , which is increasing digital literacy and inclusion by providing language education and career-development resources for AANHPI adult immigrants. Our work with the Association of Chinese Americans in the Heartland Region and Southeast Asian Mutual Assistance Associations Coalition in Philadelphia supports digital skills-enhancement programs and accessibility to digital devices for AANHPI young adults and refugee communities. We're also funding foundational digital-use programs and resources to strengthen students and underserved AANHPI communities with the Asian Counseling and Referral Service in Seattle, Asian Resources, Inc in Sacramento, and Chinese American Service League in Chicago.

Nationally, we're teaming up with Asian Americans Advancing Justice - AAJC and the Asian Pacific American Institute for Congressional Studies to support digital inclusion initiatives and combat anti-Asian stereotypes in the media

.

Our Employees

Comcast employees are celebrating AANHPI heritage across the country with local and national events exploring traditional outfits, professional development, physical and mental wellbeing, Asian cuisine, and more.

Connection Through Creation

Our Connection through Creation program highlights content creators who are using art and the Internet to create community, honor culture, and spark positive change. Stay tuned throughout the month to see inspirational artwork from Paulina Hoong and Devona Stimpson across Comcast's social media

and Xfinity platforms.

These initiatives are all part of our commitment to advance diversity, equity, and inclusion, and leverage our platforms to share the expansive identities of AANHPI communities and their impact on our company and country.

Devona Stimpson

Artist and muralist Devona Stimpson discusses the importance of AAPI representation in art and the impact Internet connectivity has made on her creative career. Follow her on social @devonastimpson.

Paulina Hoong

Watercolor artist Paulina Hoong shares how growing up and working in her parents' Chinese restaurant influenced her decision to create AAPI-inspired art. Follow her on social @menminmade.

