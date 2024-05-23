VETS Indexes Recognizes Maximus As A 5 Star Employer In 2024

(MENAFN- 3BL) Maximus is proud to be recognized as a VETS Indexes 5 Star Employer in the 2024 VETS Indexes Employer Awards. This marks the third consecutive year we have been honored by VETS Indexes for our commitment to supporting veterans and the military-connected community. We're proud of our dedication to recruiting, hiring, retaining, developing, and supporting military veterans and their families and fostering an inclusive workplace that values the unique skills and experiences they bring to our organization.

“The extraordinary efforts of Maximus to hire, retain and support veterans and the military-connected community have earned the organization one of our highest awards,” said George Altman, president of VETS Indexes.

“Competition for the VETS Indexes Employer Awards was tougher than ever in 2024, as a record number of organizations participated. Even with hundreds of employers in the running, the veterans program at Maximus stood out from the rest. Congratulations to Maximus on this outstanding achievement!” Altman said.

Learn more about Maximus' commitment to veterans and their families in the 2023 Sustainability Report.