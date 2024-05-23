CACI's Meisha Lutsey Wins Women In Technology Leadership Award

(MENAFN- 3BL) RESTON, Va., May 22, 2024 /3BL/ - CACI International Inc's (NYSE: CACI ) President of Operations Support and Services Meisha Lutsey took home the 2024 Women in Technology

(WIT) Leadership Award in the Corporate Large Market Sector category at its 25th awards ceremony.

Lutsey oversees a team of over 3,500 that is on the frontlines of the unrelenting efforts to keep our nation safe and defend American freedom. This team delivers strategic and integrated offerings focused on mission support to military, national security, and homeland security customers worldwide. Her leadership, marked by a steadfast commitment to authenticity, integrity, and trust, has profoundly strengthened customer relationships and consistently propelled CACI to success.

As a result, CACI recently secured a $2.7 billion intelligence contract to provide network and exploitation analysis in support of foreign intelligence and cybersecurity missions.

“Meisha's outstanding effort embodies CACI's core values of ethics, integrity, and grit,” said CACI President and CEO John Mengucci .“She is a tireless leader who is widely respected for her unwavering commitment to her team and our customers. Whether on the ground in conflict areas or working to identify and confront threats on the dark web, she and her team are dedicated to making the world a safer place and protecting the security that all Americans depend on.”

“I'd also like to honor two additional leaders-Neha Saijpaul and Neethu Shenoy-who were named as finalists in separate categories,” said Mengucci.“These remarkable women exemplify the extraordinary expertise and dedication that CACI is known for, and the absolute best of our outstanding workforce.”

Saijpaul was a finalist in the STEM Leadership category. At CACI, she serves as a delivery execution lead on an essential program supporting national security. She has played a central role in implementing the company's Agile Solution Factory, one of the largest agile software development initiatives for the federal government.

Shenoy was a finalist in the Rising Star category. She is a data management lead carrying out pioneering work and leveraging AI and machine learning to push the boundaries of cybersecurity, risk management, and data analytics. Shenoy works to establish security metrics and enforce information security policies, reflecting her commitment to maintaining high security standards and impacting the cybersecurity landscape.

CACI is a proud sponsor of WIT, a not-for-profit organization with the mission of advancing women in technology

who work in the greater Washington, D.C. area.

CACI is home to countless talented women whose individuality and ingenuity elevate their teams and the company as a whole. The company is a proud sponsor of WIT as well as many other organizations that focus on promoting STEM education for underserved groups , including STEM for HER, Morgan State University's Society for the Advancement of Computer Science, and George Mason University's Early Identification Program and Chapter of the Society of Hispanic Engineers.

CACI is diligent in its focus on attracting and hiring diverse talent, supporting the next generation of STEM talent, and giving back to the communities where its employees live and work. Explore the boundless careers offered at CACI, a company where all employees are given the resources and support they need to thrive.

