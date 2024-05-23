'I Was Screaming, He Kept Kicking Me': AAP MP Swati Maliwal Recounts Assault Ordeal (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal has detailed her harrowing experience that took place on May 13, alleging she was physically assaulted at Delhi Chief Minister

Arvind Kejriwal's residence by his personal assistant, Bibhav Kumar.

The Rajya Sabha MP described that she was being slapped seven to eight times, dragged by her foot, and her head hitting a table during the assault. Despite her screams for help, she claimed no one came to her rescue. "Arvind Kejriwal was at home when the assault happened," she informed news agency ANI.

Bibhav Kumar has since been arrested and is currently in police custody. The incident has sparked a political controversy, with the BJP criticizing the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and questioning their commitment to women's safety. In response, the AAP has pointed to alleged instances of the BJP shielding its own members and insinuated that Maliwal is affiliated with the ruling party at the Centre.

In her interview with ANI, Maliwal detailed the sequence of events, saying she had arrived at the chief minister's residence at 9 am and was asked to wait in the drawing room. She recounted the sudden aggression from Bibhav Kumar, who entered the room and initiated the attack.

"He slapped me hard seven to eight times. When I tried to push him, he held my foot and dragged me. My head hit the centre table," she explained in Hindi. Despite her attempts to defend herself, Maliwal claimed she was kicked repeatedly while shouting for help, to no avail.

Regarding the motive behind the attack, Maliwal refrained from implicating anyone directly but stressed the need for a thorough investigation. She reiterated her commitment to standing up against injustice and said, "I just thought that I had to live by what I have always told women - that they should stand by the truth, make truthful complaints and fight if they have been wronged. So how can I not fight."

Responding to Maliwal's allegations, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal called for a fair investigation, acknowledging the existence of two conflicting versions of the events. " Police

should investigate both versions fairly and justice should be done," he said on Wednesday.