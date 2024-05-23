EDC President & CEO Keith Lund Named A Top 50 Economic Developer In North America

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Keith Lund awarded Top 50 Economic Developer of North America 2024.

The Grand Forks Region Economic Development Corporation Logo

Consultant Connect named EDC President & CEO Keith Lund as one of the Top 50 Economic Developers in North America for 2024.

GRAND FORKS, NORTH DAKOTA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, May 23, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Grand Forks Region Economic Development Corporation (EDC) is proud to announce that its President & CEO, Keith Lund , has been recognized as one of North America's Top 50 Economic Developers of 2024 by Consultant Connect. This prestigious honor highlights Lund's exemplary practices, innovative approaches, and significant contributions to the economic development of the Grand Forks region.

Consultant Connect, a renowned consulting agency that bridges the gap between economic developers and site consultants, has selected the top economic development professionals based on nominations from their peers in both the economic development and site location consulting industries. The selected honorees have demonstrated exceptional success in building and enhancing the communities they serve.

Keith Lund expressed his gratitude stating,“While my name is connected to the award, it results from an incredibly talented team of professionals at the EDC and the great partnership we enjoy in the Grand Forks region. I've said many times that collaboration is the Grand Forks region's 'secret sauce', and this recognition is an acknowledgment of our great leaders working together toward common goals."

Beginning June 3rd, Consultant Connect will spotlight each of the Top 50 Economic Developers on their LinkedIn and Twitter platforms, where these professionals will share their industry expertise, leadership insights, and career advice. The awards will be presented at the ECONOMIX event in Salt Lake City, UT, on November 21st.

Carla Sones, President of Consultant Connect, emphasized the impact of these professionals in the release announcement, stating, "At Consultant Connect, we see economic development as more than just changing communities-it's about creating jobs that touch lives. It's an honor for us to spotlight North America's top economic developers and the impact they make on the communities they serve."

Lund has served the Grand Forks region for over thirty years with the first part of his career at the City of Grand Forks from 1994 to 2006, and the latter half at the EDC beginning his time in 2006. The Grand Forks Region EDC congratulates Keith Lund on this well-deserved recognition and is excited to continue building on the strong foundation of collaboration and innovation that has been established under his leadership.

