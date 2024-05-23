French Open: Pegula Withdraws From Roland Garros, Citing Ongoing Injury Recovery

(MENAFN- IANS) Paris, May 23 (IANS) American star Jessica Pegula has withdrawn from Roland Garros as she continues to recover from injuries. The 30-year-old Pegula, who reached the quarterfinals of the French Open here in 2022, took to social media

to announce her withdrawal from the season's second Grand Slam.

"I'm just about back to practicing normal [haven't had any issues for weeks] but played it super safe with recovery & return to play," the World No.5 posted Thursday on Instagram.

"If I had another 5-7 days I would have been there 100%. So I will definitely be back for a full grass season and the rest of the summer and grinding out the rest of the year," she wrote in her post.

A quarterfinalist at Roland Garros in 2022, Pegula has not played a match on red clay this season. Her last appearance on court came at the Billie Jean King Cup Qualifiers in Orlando in April, when she won both of her rubbers to help lead the U.S. to a 4-0 win over Belgium.

Pegula's overall record in 2024 is 14-6, including three semifinals at Adelaide, San Diego and Charleston.

Previously this year, a neck injury forced Pegula to withdraw from February's Middle East swing. Her withdrawal ends her streak of 19 consecutive Grand Slam main draw appearances, dating back to Roland Garros 2019.

Pegula was joined on the sidelines by No.111-ranked Jodie Burrage. The Briton, who cracked the Top 100 last July after reaching her first Hologic WTA Tour final in Nottingham, underwent left wrist surgery in March. Her plans to return to action in Paris received a further setback when she injured her ankle in practice.

Pegula and Burrage will be replaced in the Roland Garros main draw, which begins on May 26, by two lucky losers.

The American star, who turned professional in 2009, has reached the quarterfinals in all four Grand Slam tournaments.