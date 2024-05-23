Changes Healing Center Celebrates Its Accredited Phoenix Detox Center And Alcohol Rehab Services For Maricopa

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Changes Healing Center offers accredited dual diagnosis and addiction treatment

Treating underlying causes of addictive behaviors is essential for recovery success

Changes offers evidence-based therapeutic approaches for effective treatment

Changes Healing Center celebrates its accredited alcohol rehab services in Phoenix, offering detox, inpatient, IOP, and accepting AHCCCS and private insurance.

- a spokesperson for Changes Healing CenterPHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, May 23, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Changes Healing Center is proud to announce the celebration of its accredited alcohol rehab services in Phoenix , AZ. As a fully licensed and Joint Commission on Accreditation of Healthcare Organizations (JCAHO) accredited addiction treatment center, Changes Healing Center is committed to providing comprehensive and evidence-based care for those struggling with alcohol addiction.Changes Offers Alcohol Rehab Phoenix Services at Every Level of CareChanges Healing Center offers a full continuum of care, including a medical alcohol detox in Phoenix, inpatient alcohol rehab as well as residential drug treatment programs in Phoenix , and Intensive Outpatient Programs (IOP) for drug and alcohol abuse. Recognizing the complexity of addiction, the center also provides dual diagnosis treatment to address co-occurring mental health disorders alongside substance use issues.The Acceptance of AHCCCS Insurance to Improve Accessibility of ServicesUnderstanding the importance of accessibility, Changes Healing Center accepts various forms of Arizona Medicaid (AHCCCS) as well as many private health insurance plans. This inclusivity ensures that more individuals can access the high-quality treatment they need to embark on the path to recovery.Evidence Based and JCAHO Accredited Addiction Treatment Services for PhoenixWith a dedicated team of experienced professionals, Changes Healing Center utilizes evidence-based practices to ensure the best possible outcomes for clients. The center's compassionate and personalized approach is designed to support each individual's unique journey toward healing and sobriety."We are honored to serve the Phoenix community with our accredited alcohol rehab services," said a spokesperson for Changes Healing Center. "Our mission is to provide effective and compassionate care, helping individuals overcome addiction and regain their lives. We are accepting new clients and are committed to helping each with a unique plan centered around their needs and to set a foundation for lasting sobriety."About Changes Healing CenterChanges Healing Center is a premier addiction treatment facility located in Phoenix, AZ. Accredited by JCAHO, the center offers a range of services including alcohol detox, inpatient alcohol rehab, a proven alcohol and drug intensive outpatient program or IOP, and dual diagnosis treatment. With a focus on evidence-based practices and individualized care, Changes Healing Center is dedicated to helping clients achieve lasting recovery.If you or a loved one are struggling with substance abuse in any form, and are seeking accredited, evidence-based care in Phoenix or Maricopa County, Changes invites those seeking more information to call directly by phone to their caring Admissions team.

