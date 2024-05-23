SOLUM To Attend The 1ST NRF APAC In Singapore

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

SOLUM is set to showcase retail tech solutions during the inaugural National Retail Federation for the Asia Pacific region.

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, May 23, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- SOLUM Global is attending the National Retail Federation (NRF) Retail's Big Show for the Asia Pacific region from June 11 to 13, 2024 at Mandalay Bay Sands in Singapore.

SOLUM Global, as the leading manufacturer and provider of electronic shelf labels (ESL) and other retail technology solutions, is taking the event as an opportunity to launch the latest SOLUM innovations and establish more business partnerships across the Asia Pacific region.

SOLUM is planning to feature its latest products with Newton PRO as the main highlight. Newton PRO is the newest addition to the ESL lineup and is designed to provide a more premium experience for both retailers and shoppers with its modern design and advanced capabilities. SOLUM also aims to showcase Newton CORE , the best cost-effective ESL, and SOLUM Signage, a collection of digital signage displays that come in various shapes and sizes.

The products will be displayed at Booth #713 at Level 1 of the Mandalay Bay Sands Convention Centre, where the SOLUM team will be present to demonstrate the products' benefits and answer the guests' questions. The team will be composed of sales representatives led by Daniel Yeo, Leader of APAC Group, and Wachirawuth Rattiwarakorn, Head of Global Product & Partner Strategy.

Daniel Yeo states,“Our advanced ESLs and digital signage products are not just tools, but transformational assets that empower retailers to excel in the competitive and evolving APAC market.”

The NRF APAC is the first ever Retail's Big Show event in the Asia Pacific, making it one of the most important retail conventions of the year. It is expected to unite the leaders of the retail industry in the region. With over 300 exhibitors and over 70 keynote speakers, NRF is expected to have thousands of visitors from all over the world, looking for retail solutions and business ideas.

