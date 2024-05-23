Carerite Centers Celebrates Its 10Th Annual Nursing Home Week

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The CareRite Professional of the Year is Elana Naclerio, pictured alongside (from left to right), COO Akiva Rudner, Administrator Cristen Wei, and Co-Founders and Principals of CareRite Centers, Neal Einhorn and Mark Friedman.

Team members winning exclusive prizes such as a Yeti Cooler and a 65” Smart TV!

Patients and residents from across the CareRite Centers network enjoying the festivities of the Royal Ball which consisted of beautiful attire, a culinary cabaret, and quality time with loved ones.

“Be Our Guest”: CareRite Centers celebrated its 10th Annual National Nursing Home Week with vacation giveaways and thousands in prizes for healthcare workers

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, NJ, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, May 23, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- CareRite Centers unveiled their signature theme of Be Our Guest in celebration of this year's National Skilled Nursing Care Week, commonly referred to at CareRite as National Nursing Home Week, which began on Monday, May 13th. This year marked CareRite's 10th Annual Nursing Home Week celebration as a national organization throughout New York, New Jersey, Florida, and Tennessee.CareRite's theme this year,“Be Our Guest,” was inspired by the beloved Disney classic which embodies GUESTOLOGY, a term embraced throughout the week and years to come. This theme highlights the commitment of healthcare workers across all disciplines within the CareRite Centers Network, culminating in a week-long celebration that featured vibrant resident, employee, family, and Amputee Walking School reunion events alongside congressional members that reflect the three-ringed logo of the CareRite Centers organization.CareRite communities across the nation invited families, partners-in-care, and former patients to join the festivities throughout the week. The CareRite Centers mission and foundational core is to foster and provide unprecedented levels of genuine care and excellent customer service for our communities' Rehabilitation and Nursing needs, in a soothing, tranquil and state-of-the-art environment. The week also featured a“Be our Guest” day, a Guest Service day, the Magic of a CareRite Community day, A Royal Ball, and concluded with“Tale as Old as Time,” which rounded out with an appreciation of CareRite's three rings and staff longevity ceremonies throughout the network.Famous food vendors from all parts of the country complemented family-friendly contests for all to enjoy, as well as intergenerational programming between residents and families, in addition to opportunities for leisure for employees and residents highlighted the week-long festivities.The week also featured incredible moments of team building, including each community creating their very own community music video inspired by Be Our Guest for the chance to win a massage truck for their center, for all three shifts! The top 7 videos were voted on by peers and staff alike on Instagram throughout the week!“We were so proud to celebrate our 10th Annual Nursing Home Week, as it embodied a decade of outstanding opportunities to share what's most important to us- our dedicated employees, incredible patients, and loving families,” offered Ashley Romano, Chief Experience Officer for CareRite Centers.All employees within the CareRite Network, from housekeeping, dietary, and recreational activities to name a few, have also been enrolled in opportunities to win thousands in exclusive prizes through CareRite's signature Token Program, like an autographed Knicks Jalen Brunson jersey, playoff tickets at Madison Square Garden, designer handbags, smart tv's, and much more. The Token Program is a peer-to-peer recognition program where team members have the opportunity to earn tokens throughout the year to“cash in” for these incredible raffle prizes throughout Nursing Home Week.Also, every year during Nursing Home Week, CareRite crowns one of their dedicated team members as the CareRite Professional of the Year, truly embodying guestology and what it means to be a stellar healthcare professional.The 2024 CareRite Centers Professional of The Year is Elana Naclerio, Director of Creative Arts Therapy and Recreation at St. James Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center located in Suffolk County, Long Island. Elana is the true definition of the CareRite difference, exuding excellence in all that she does. Graduating from CW Post with a Masters in Clinical Art Therapy, she began as an intern in 2013 at St. James Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center, obtaining licensure hours in the Art Therapy Department, soon becoming a NYS Licensed Creative Arts Therapist. Over her time at St. James, she was promoted to her current position, the Director of Recreation.Elana had an overwhelming amount of nominations by over thousands of patients, families, and team members for this prestigious award; they all echoed Elana's warm, compassionate presence, and how she shares her creativity in all that she does, creating individualized opportunities for her residents to feel empowered and find a sense of purpose, listening to their needs and wants to ensure their ideas come to life.In honor of CareRite's 10th annual Nursing Home Week, Elana Naclerio won a $10,000 Travel Voucher to travel anywhere in the world, with anyone she would like to take!“Throughout this decade, we have achieved, accomplished, and celebrated so much together, from triumphant clinical outcomes of thousands of patients, celebrating milestone birthdays of our residents, and embarking on partnerships with Celebrities, National Sports Teams, and National Radio Outlets to enhance the quality of life of those we serve,, to name a few of our accolades together,” shared Akiva Rudner, CareRite's Chief Operating Officer.“As shared in our special edition of the annual CareRite Nursing Home Week newspaper, and as always, everything that we accomplish together is due to our continued commitment to our mission that unites us all, GUESTOLOGY in its purest form:The CareRite experience enlivens our guests' physical and emotional strength through cutting-edge technology and highly trained healthcare professionals to get them back to their fullest potential of ReNEWalTM.Our employees are the vital link; they are the core of excellence in the care and compassion we are committed to, striving to fulfill the expressed and unexpressed wishes and needs of our guests and their families daily. They are therefore our most precious resource,” concluded Akiva Rudner.CareRite Centers is a national skilled nursing and post-acute rehabilitation network of providers spanning New York, New Jersey, Tennessee, and Florida. The organization's mission speaks to the value of CareRite's three pillars: the link between employees, residents and patients, and their families. With a deep commitment to exceptional experiences, customer service, and advanced clinical care, CareRite strives to fulfill the expressed and unexpressed wishes and needs of their guests, families, and team members, daily.To learn more about Nursing Home Week and the latest updates of the happenings within the CareRite network, follow @CareRiteCenters on Instagram!

Ashley Romano

CareRite Centers, LLC

+1 631-617-7785

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Instagram

Other