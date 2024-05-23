Metropolitan Black Bar Association's 40Th Anniversary Gala: Celebrating A Legacy Of Achievement And Inspiration

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Metropolitan Black Bar Association

MBBA's 40th Anniversary Awards Gala Honorees

MBBA's 40th Gala marks a milestone in fostering collaboration and advancing legal advocacy.

- MBBA Board of DirectorsNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 23, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Following a night of celebration, the Metropolitan Black Bar Association (MBBA ) proudly reflects on the tremendous success of its 40th Anniversary Awards Gala, held on May 17, 2024, at Pier Sixty-Chelsea Piers. The gala celebrated a milestone anniversary and served as a pivotal platform for uniting individuals, allies, and supporters with the MBBA. Together, they are poised to set new benchmarks in advancing the organization's mission and impact within the legal community.Celebrating Excellence and Leadership:* Jurist of the Year Award: Hon. Rowan D. Wilson, Chief Judge, Court of Appeals, State of New York.* Public Servant of the Year Award: Hon. Sylvia Hinds-Radix, Corporation Counsel, New York City Law Department.* Trailblazers of the Year Award: Breon Peace, Esq., United States Attorney, Eastern District of New York, and Damian Williams, Esq., United States Attorney, Southern District of New York.* Corporate Counsel of the Year Award: LaTanya Langley, Esq., Chief People & Legal Officer, Corporate Secretary, Edgewell Personal Care.* Private Practitioner of the Year Award: Patrick Michel, Esq., Partner, Sidley Austin LLP.* 40th Anniversary Impact Award: Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP.* Lifetime Achievement Award: Darrell S. Gay Esq., Partner, ArentFox Schiff.* Presidential Award: Wayne S. McKenzie, Esq., Chief, Pathways to Public Safety Division, New York County District Attorney's Office.* Members of the Year Award: Alexis Stanley, Esq. & Madjeen Garcon Bonneau, Esq., Co-Chairs, MBBA Young Lawyers Division.A Fundraising MilestoneThis year's gala was a celebratory event and a landmark fundraising endeavor. Thanks to the generosity of attendees and sponsors, the MBBA raised substantial funds. These funds will directly support the MBBA's initiatives to foster diversity, education, and mentorship within the legal profession.Looking Forward: Continuing the LegacyAs we celebrate the successes of this landmark event, we also mark an important transition within our leadership. Outgoing President Carl Forbes Jr. has passed the baton to Nicole Lester Arrindell, who will continue to guide the MBBA with her exceptional insight and visionary leadership to further our mission. We are deeply grateful for the ongoing support from our community and are excited about the opportunities that lie ahead.For more about the MBBA and updates, please visit our website at mbbanyc. Follow us on our social media platforms: Facebook: @MBBAofNYC, Instagram: @MBBANYC, and LinkedIn: MBBANYC.Honoree photo: Jay McClinton Dos Ojos Photography

