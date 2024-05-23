Unilog CEO Suchit Bachalli Named 2024 Technology CEO Of The Year By PACT

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Product content and commerce solutions company leader received an award for his business achievements, forward-thinking leadership, and community involvement.

WAYNE, PA, UNITED STATES, May 23, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Unilog is excited to announce its CEO, Suchit Bachalli, was just named Technology CEO of the Year by PACT, the Philadelphia Alliance for Capital and Technologies. One of three finalists, Bachalli was chosen for his positive impact in the industry, ability to retain talented resources, and commitment to his community.The 31st annual PACT Enterprise Awards were held May 21, 2024, to celebrate the achievements of 27 individuals and organizations in the local healthcare, life sciences, and technology sectors. A total of nine awards were presented to leading startup and emerging businesses, CEOs, and innovators.“The 2024 PACT Enterprise Awards honor the remarkable achievements of the city's visionaries and trailblazers. This annual event is designed not only to celebrate our winners, but also our collective spirit of collaboration, determination, and positive change,” said Dean Miller, PACT President & CEO.“I'm humbled to be named PACT's Technology CEO of the Year,” said Bachalli.“It's quite an honor to be selected for this award, considering the high caliber of finalists. I've always been an advocate of supporting and celebrating our local entrepreneurs and innovators. They are true pioneers who will continue to strengthen and grow our city.”To see the full list of 2024 Enterprise Awards finalists and winners, as well as judges, nomination criteria, and more, visit the PACT website .About UnilogUnilog is the leader in connected product content and commerce, delivering the platform, content, and connectivity businesses need to succeed in the digital arena. Our connected suite of solutions helps wholesale distributors, manufacturers, and specialty retailers sell more, stay relevant, and reduce their cost to serve. For more information, visit UnilogCorp .About PACTThe Philadelphia Alliance for Capital and Technologies (PACT) is an organization focused on business growth and innovation in the Philadelphia, PA region. PACT Members include a diverse community of entrepreneurs, industry leaders, and investors, fostering connections and driving innovation across the healthcare, life sciences, and technology sectors in Philadelphia. For more information, go to PhiladelphiaPACT .

