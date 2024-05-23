Dimaggio Betta Group Of Corcoran Icon Properties Partners With 24RE Italia

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Living Room Design, Italy

Home Pool, Florence Italy

Debbi DiMaggio, Co-Founder DiMaggio Betta Group

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, USA, May 23, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- DiMaggio Betta Group of Corcoran Icon Properties is thrilled to announce its partnership with 24RE Italia, a prestigious luxury real estate firm headquartered in Italy. This strategic alliance marks a significant milestone in DiMaggio Betta Group's efforts to build a robust international network, enhancing its presence in the global real estate market.

Under this partnership, DiMaggio Betta Group and 24RE Italia will collaborate to provide exceptional luxury real estate services to clients worldwide. Leveraging 24RE Italia's local expertise in high-end properties and extensive international network, DiMaggio Betta Group aims to enhance its offerings and extend its reach in key markets.

"We are excited to partner with 24RE Italia," said Debbi DiMaggio, Co-Founder of DiMaggio Betta Group and REALTOR® at Corcoran Icon Properties. "This collaboration allows us to offer our clients access to prestigious properties in Italy and beyond, further enriching their real estate experience."

As part of the partnership, DiMaggio Betta Group will work closely with 24RE Italia's international team to facilitate seamless transactions and provide unparalleled customer service. With shared values of excellence and innovation, both firms are poised to set new standards in the luxury real estate industry.

"We are delighted to join forces with DiMaggio Betta Group," stated Rino Moscariello, Board Member of 24RE Italia. "Together, we look forward to delivering exceptional value to our clients and shaping the future of luxury real estate."

About Corcoran Icon Properties

Corcoran Icon Properties is a 100 percent locally-owned and 100 percent locally-managed real estate brokerage in Northern California. Comprised of eight real estate firms that joined together in partnership, Corcoran Icon Properties is an independently owned and operated affiliate of Corcoran Group, LLC. With 25 office locations across 10 counties, its 800 professional sales associates are well-positioned to serve loyal clientele throughout the San Francisco Bay Area, Silicon Valley, East Bay, Wine Country, Sierra Foothills, and Humboldt County. From fine homes and investment properties to vacation getaways and first-time homes, Corcoran Icon Properties has the experience, insight, and expertise to achieve and surpass clients' highest expectations. For more information, visit CorcoranIcon.

