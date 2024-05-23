Mercedes-Benz Of North Scottsdale And Mercedes-Benz Of Chandler Announced As New Dealers For INNOVA USA

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

INNOVA ROADTRIP REAR VIEW 1

Innova Roadtrip 595L Exterior

Innova roadtrip 595L Rear view

INNOVA USA proudly announces that Mercedes-Benz of North Scottsdale and Mercedes-Benz of Chandler have been appointed as the latest Roadtrip 595L dealers

NORTH SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, May 23, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- INNOVA USA proudly announces that Mercedes-Benz of North Scottsdale and Mercedes-Benz of Chandler have been appointed as the latest authorized dealers for their revolutionary products, including the recently launched Innova 595L. This collaboration aims to deliver a superior customer experience and broaden the reach of INNOVA USA's innovative offerings in the Arizona market.Introducing the Innova 595L Roadtrip: Setting a New Standard in the RV IndustryBuilt on the industry-leading Mercedes-Benz 144 Sprinter AWD platform, the Innova 595L Roadtrip represents a breakthrough in the recreational vehicle (RV) industry. By incorporating yachting solutions and materials, the Innova 595L Roadtrip maximizes space utilization and significantly reduces noise, offering an unparalleled level of comfort and luxury. Key features include:Mercedes-Benz 144 Sprinter AWD Base: Ensuring robust performance and reliability.Yachting Solutions and Materials: Enhancing the interior with premium quality and sophistication.Space Optimization: Innovative design for maximum efficiency and comfort.Noise Reduction: Advanced materials and construction techniques for a quieter ride.The Innova 595L is now available for $199,999, providing exceptional value in the luxury RV market.Mercedes-Benz of North Scottsdale and Mercedes-Benz of Chandler: Leaders in Luxury and InnovationRenowned for their dedication to excellence and superior customer service, Mercedes-Benz of North Scottsdale and Mercedes-Benz of Chandler are the perfect partners for INNOVA USA. These dealerships have a strong reputation, which already includes an Airstream Department, for delivering a premium car-buying experience, making them ideally suited to introduce the Innova 595L to discerning customers.“We are thrilled to partner with Mercedes-Benz of North Scottsdale and Mercedes-Benz of Chandler,” said [Robin V], Representative of INNOVA USA.“Their commitment to exceptional service aligns perfectly with our mission to bring innovative and luxurious vehicles to the market. We are confident that the Innova 595L will be well-received by their customers.”Availability and Test DrivesThe Innova 595L is now available for purchase at both Mercedes-Benz of North Scottsdale and Mercedes-Benz of Chandler. Customers are invited to visit these dealerships to experience the Innova 595L firsthand. Test drives can be scheduled by contacting the dealerships directly or through their respective websites.About INNOVA USAINNOVA USA is a pioneering RV builder dedicated to transforming the RV industry with yacht style innovative, high-quality solutions that offer superior comfort, design and utilisation. By integrating advanced solutons and sustainable practices, INNOVA USA continues to set new benchmarks in the RV world.Contact Information:Mercedes-Benz of North ScottsdaleAddress: 18530 N Scottsdale Rd, Scottsdale, AZ 85255email: Canseco,Virgilio ...Mercedes-Benz of ChandlerAddress: 7450 W Orchid Ln, Chandler, AZ 85226email: Canseco,Virgilio ...INNOVA USAAddress: [108 cassia way 89014 Henderson NV]Phone: [702 984 0487]Email: [...]Website:Note to Editors:** High-resolution images of the Innova 595L and additional information about INNOVA USA are available upon request.

