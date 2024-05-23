TIMOTHY J. RUETER NAMED TO 2024 FORBES TOP WEALTH ADVISORS

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Timothy J. Rueter, 2024 Forbes Best-in-State Wealth Advisors

Timothy J. Rueter, Wealth Advisor RJFS, was among the Raymond James-affiliated advisors named to the Forbes list of Best-In-State Wealth Advisors

WHEATON, IL, USA, May 23, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Media Contact: 630-690-5443TIMOTHY J. RUETER NAMED TO 2024 FORBES LIST OF BEST-IN-STATE WEALTH ADVISORSFor the second time in recent years, Timothy J. Rueter, Wealth Advisor RJFS, and President, Foundation Wealth Strategies , LLC. was among the Raymond James-affiliated advisors named to the Forbes list of Best-In-State Wealth Advisors*. The list, which recognizes advisors from national, regional and independent firms, was released online April 3, 2024.Rueter, who joined Raymond James in 2011 has nearly 23 years of experience in the financial services industry. Tim guides his team in helping clients pursue their financial goals by providing prudent advice on investment management, retirement distribution strategies and a diverse range of key areas, including life and health insurance, tax planning, estate planning, educational savings and financial aid, and multi-generational wealth transfer.In 2023, Tim was named a member of the Raymond James Leaders Council**, a prestigious club offered at Raymond James based on years of service and production. Previously, Tim was a Raymond James Executive Council member for 11 years and named a Level II Investment Management Consultant (IIMC) by the firm for his consultative and sophisticated approach to managing and growing his practice.About Foundation Wealth StrategiesFoundation Wealth Strategies believes their clients deserve exemplary service and prides themselves on offering the extensive capabilities required to develop tailored financial solutions, with the intimate attention of a boutique practice.About Raymond James Financial ServicesRaymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE: RJF) is a leading diversified financial services company providing private client group, capital markets, asset management, banking and other services to individuals, corporations, and municipalities. The company has approximately 8,700 financial advisors. Total client assets are $1.28 trillion***. Public since 1983, the firm is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol RJF. Additional information is available at raymondjames.The Forbes Best-In-State Wealth Advisors 2024 ranking, developed by SHOOK Research, is based on an algorithm of qualitative criteria, mostly gained through telephone and in-person due diligence interviews, and quantitative data. This ranking is based upon the period from 6/30/2022 to 6/30/2023 and was released on 4/3/2024. Those advisors that are considered have a minimum of seven years of experience, and the algorithm weighs factors like revenue trends, assets under management, compliance records, industry experience and those that encompass best practices in their practices and approach to working with clients. Portfolio performance is not a criteria due to varying client objectives and lack of audited data. Out of approximately 42,108 nominations, roughly 8,500 advisors received the award. This ranking is not indicative of an advisor's future performance, is not an endorsement, and may not be representative of individual clients' experience. Neither Raymond James nor any of its Financial Advisors or RIA firms pay a fee in exchange for this award/rating. Raymond James is not affiliated with Forbes or Shook Research, LLC. Please visit for more info.**Membership is based on prior fiscal year production. Re-qualification is required annually. The ranking may not be representative of any one client's experience, is not an endorsement, and is not indicative of an advisor's future performance. No fee is paid in exchange for this award/rating.*** As of 12/31/2023. Securities are offered through Raymond James Financial Services, Inc., member FINRA/SIPC. Investment advisory services are offered through Raymond James Financial Services Advisors, Inc. Foundation Wealth Strategies is not a registered broker/dealer and is independent of Raymond James Financial Services. Past performance is not an indication of future results. The information provided is for informational purposes only and is not a solicitation to buy or sell Raymond James Financial stock. Raymond James and its advisors do not offer tax or legal advice.Foundation Wealth Strategies, LLC. 1745 S. Naperville Rd. Suite 101 Wheaton, IL 60189 ● 630.690.5443

