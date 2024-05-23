Healthtech Scaleup Navenio Strengthens Senior Team With Appointment Of New CFO And VP Of Engineering

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Paul Hart to support financial growth and Sven Albrecht to develop Navenio's world-class technology

- Connie MoserNASHVILLE, TN, USA, May 23, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Navenio, a global leader in delivering next-generation Real-Time Location Services (RTLS) for hospitals and health systems, has further strengthened its senior team by appointing its new CFO and VP of Engineering.Paul Hart , who has previously held CFO roles at Xcede Group, and Roc Technologies, as well as European CFO at Microsoft, will be supporting Navenio as chief financial officer.With over 25 years of experience working with companies in various business sectors, Hart brings a record of aligning financial strategies to global business requirements and achieving maximum operational impact. He will aid Navenio in its mission to transform healthcare settings by supporting and guiding its financial and strategic direction.Alongside Hart, Sven Albrecht joins the Navenio team as vice president of engineering to lead the company's development of its innovative indoor location technology. Before Navenio, Albrecht managed engineering and AI research groups at the London-based scaleup Tractable AI. His experience includes developing cloud-based machine learning systems for the pharmaceutical and energy sectors at Palantir Technologies. Albrecht also holds a PhD in quantum physics and has contributed to Microsoft's quantum computing program.In addition to the senior team, Tanya Verma joins Navenio as a regional sales manager. Alongside her experience in sales at Radar Healthcare, she also has first-hand experience in healthcare with a previous role as a midwife at Kettering General Hospital.Navenio's mission is to make indoor location services accessible to all, everywhere, by improving patient flow in key hospital departments. These areas often face challenges that hinder hospitals' efforts to enhance staff productivity and patient throughput. Navenio achieves this through its innovative infrastructure-free technology, seamlessly integrating into healthcare settings without requiring additional installations and can be used simply from any smartphone.Connie Moser, chief executive officer at Navenio, said:“It's a pleasure to welcome Paul, Sven, and Tanya to the Navenio team. Their extensive backgrounds and skills will greatly enhance our ability to improve efficiency and serve the healthcare industry. In 2024, we're extending our team and expanding the reach and deployment of our Real-Time Location Service across the UK and US territories. Our focus with this expansion is our continued effort to get nurses and healthcare professionals back to the bedside with our intelligent workforce solutions.”Paul Hart, chief financial officer at Navenio, added:“Navenio is a fantastic company to be working with, and I'm excited to be part of its continued expansion. With its unique technology and dedicated team, we're well-positioned to make a real impact in improving healthcare delivery around the globe.”About NavenioNavenio's location technology is developed from world-class University of Oxford science. In brief, using only a smartphone's sensors, the fusion of four unique technologies creates a highly scalable indoor location, providing actionable insight immediately. Privacy and security are inherent within the Navenio technology and the company is Cyber Essentials Plus certified, GDPR, HIPAA and NHS Data Security and Protection Toolkit compliant. Please visit for more information.

Amanda Cecconi

Punching Nun Group

+1 615-473-7536

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Twitter

LinkedIn