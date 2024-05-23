AI Networking Summit Draws 800+ To Discuss AI's Role In Enterprise IT

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

HINGHAM, MA, UNITED STATES, May 23, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- AI Networking Summit Draws 800+ to Discuss AI's Role in Enterprise ITONUG's inaugural AI Networking Summit captivates audience with a compelling vision of AI's future.ONUG's first-ever AI Networking Summit last week drew over 800 attendees, hundreds of online viewers and 35 sponsors in what was hailed as a pivotal event in the AI networking space.The Summit, held at Union Station in Dallas, Texas, and hosted by FedEx, brought together IT leaders across industries to explore how Artificial Intelligence (AI) will transform enterprise IT infrastructure. Delegates from the largest corporations in the world, including FedEx, Citibank, United Airlines, American Airlines, Halliburton, Cigna, Fidelity Investments, Toyota and others participated in the event. The Summit featured nearly 100 speakers, 45 sessions and more than 35 Tools, Technologies and Techniques sessions that focused on groundbreaking, market-ready solutions in AI-powered cloud security, networking platforms and optimized infrastructure.Cisco's SVP/GM Security Business Group, Tom Gillis, unveiled its new Hypershield solution, an AI-native security system designed for data centers and the cloud. And the Summit's conference agenda had a strong focus on real-world AI use cases, best practices and skill building. Other headline keynoters included Nick Lippis , ONUG's Co-Founder and Co-Chair, FedEx's Staff VP, IT Governance, Risk, Compliance, Michael Milligan, AMD's CVP of Networking Soni Jiandani, along with executives from World Wide Technology, Fortinet, Gluware, IBM, Verizon and Graphiant."The enthusiasm around AI was palpable from the moment the doors opened on Day 1," said Nick Lippis. "It's clear that IT teams see the tremendous potential of AI to enhance network operations, security and efficiency. The AI Networking Summit is proud to provide a platform to accelerate AI's responsible adoption in today's enterprise."Fortinet and Network to Code were recognized at the event for their strong engagement in the ONUG Community and their work to drive enterprise IT participation in the inaugural Summit.Since 2012, ONUG Conferences have focused on building, securing and automating enterprise cloud infrastructure. As the industry enters a transformative era around AI, ONUG Conferences are rebranding to the AI Networking Summit at ONUG. This change reflects an important strategic shift towards integrating AI across all aspects of cloud and on-premise infrastructure and its management.ONUG has announced that its next AI Networking Summit will take place on October 23-24, 2024, in New York City. Registration is now open

