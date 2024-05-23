Putin On Two-Day State Visit To Belarus

(MENAFN- IANS) Moscow, May 23 (IANS/DPA) Russian President Vladimir Putin
is set to travel
to Belarus for a two-day state visit.
Putin
is scheduled to meet his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko on Thursday evening for discussions on key international issues, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.
The two countries are close allies and Minsk has provided support for Russia's invasion of Ukraine, without participating directly in the conflict.
Lukashenko last visited Moscow on May 9 for Russia's Victory Day military parade. His country is heavily dependent on Russia for economic, political and diplomatic
support.
The trip is set to be Putin
's second journey abroad since his inauguration for a fifth term in office in early May after he visited China last week.
Earlier on Thursday, Putin
received Bahrain's King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa in Moscow, a Kremlin statement said.
Putin
