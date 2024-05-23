Ethereum Forecast To Rise 60% On ETF Approval

(MENAFN- Yolo Wire) The price of % Ethereum
(CRYPTO: $ETH) could rise 60% or more in coming weeks should spot Ether exchange-traded funds ( ETF
) be approved in the U.S., according to a forecast by QCP Capital.
The forecast mirrors the rise in % Bitcoin
(CRYPTO: $BTC) after spot ETF
s of the largest % Cryptocurrency
were approved in January of this year.
The price of Bitcoin
rallied to an all-time high of just under $74,000 U.S. in March as institutional fund managers bought the digital asset for their new spot ETF
s.
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) faces a deadline of today (May 23) to decide on an Ethereum
ETF
application from fund manager VanEck.
A second application by Ark Invest has a May 24 deadline.
Markets are widely expecting that the Wall Street regulator will approve the Ethereum
spot ETF
applications it has before it.
Like the Bitcoin
funds, spot Ethereum
ETF
s will allow investors to track the price movements of the cryptocurrency without having to hold the asset in a digital wallet.
Futures traders have placed the odds that the SEC will approve the Ethereum
ETF
s at 75%. Those expectations have led to a 23% gain in Ethereum
's price over the last five days to $3,844.91 U.S.
QCP Capital is warning that Ethereum
's price could be volatile in the days following the SEC's decision but that the asset should ultimately rise on ETF
approvals.
A total of six institutions, including %BlackRock (NYSE: $BLK), have filed with the SEC to launch spot Ethereum
ETF
s in the U.S. marketplace.
