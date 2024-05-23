Over 3,000 Afghan Migrants Deported From Iran And Pakistan

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Officials in charge of migrants and returnees say that more than three thousand Afghan migrants re-entered the country after being expelled from Iran and Pakistan.

The ministry on Thursday, May 23, in a newsletter, said that 1,151 Afghan migrants were expelled from Pakistan and 2,386 from Iran.

According to the migrants' newsletter, on May 22, they entered the country through the Spin Boldak, Torghundi, and Islam Qala borders after being expelled from Iran and Pakistan.

The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) says that supporting women and girls remains a primary concern among returnees, as they face multiple risks.

According to the latest report from this commissioner, 80% of returnees are women and children, 48% are women and girls, and 13% are female-headed households.

The dire humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan has forced many Afghans to seek refuge in neighboring countries like Iran and Pakistan. However, the situation for Afghan refugees in these countries is also dire, with challenges ranging from lack of water and shelter to limited job opportunities and amenities.

In Iran, Afghan refugees often face discrimination and economic hardship, struggling to find adequate housing and employment opportunities. Many live in overcrowded refugee camps or informal settlements, lacking access to basic necessities such as clean water and sanitation.

Similarly, in Pakistan, Afghan refugees grapple with similar challenges. The floods have worsened the already dire situation, displacing thousands of Afghan refugees and further straining limited resources and infrastructure in the country.

