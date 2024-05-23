Pro-Incumbency Factor, Better Show In South India To Ensure More LS Seats For BJP Than 2019: EAM Jaishankar

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, May 23 (IANS) External Affairs Minister

(EAM) S. Jaishankar on Thursday said that there is a pro-incumbency factor in several states and growing support in areas that are not the BJP's traditional strongholds that will ensure the ruling party wins more seats in the Lok Sabha polls

this year than it did in 2019.

In an exclusive interview with NDTV's Editor-in-Chief Sanjay Pugalia, EAM Jaishankar said he would leave the exact numbers to experts.

"But I can tell you one thing, I had several public interactions in this election. I think the support base is very solid. People have a way of showing pro-incumbency. So I felt there is a pro-incumbency in several states. Secondly, I went to Kerala several times last year. I went to Telangana for the election. These are not the BJP's traditional states. I sensed an emerging energy there. I can say that the trend in our favour is very positive. Based on my experience, I feel the numbers will increase, not decrease," EAM Jaishankar said.

When asked on what basis the BJP was claiming that it will perform well in Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Odisha and West Bengal, the former diplomat

replied: "The BJP is a 'professional' party and does not rely on guesswork. We analyse at the booth level and move upwards. When we say we will get this number of seats in this state, a lot of thought has gone into it. You have said the 370 target is a slogan. I don't think Prime Minister

Narendra Modi has randomly mentioned a number. Some thought has gone into it. It is clear that in several states, we will be able to hold our position and in some states, such as Bengal, Odisha, Telangana, Andhra, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh, we will increase our seats," he said.

Voting for the last two phases of the Lok Sabha polls

are scheduled for May 25 and June 1.

The counting of votes will take place on June 4.