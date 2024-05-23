(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network)



data-text="Vantage Data Centers Breaks Ground on First Campus in Japan" data-link=" Data Centers Breaks Ground on First Campus in Japan" class="whatsapp">Shar Hyperscale campus will include up to 68MW of capacity to support accelerating cloud computing and AI growth

Left: Rendering of Vantage's KIX1 Campus in Osaka, Japan

Right: Vantage Data Centers' KIX1 Groundbreaking Ceremony

DENVER, USA and SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 23 May 2024 - Vantage Data Centers, a leading global provider of hyperscale data center campuses, today announced it has broken ground on its first data center campus in Japan (KIX1). Located in Ibaraki, Osaka, the greenfield campus will include up to 68MW of capacity to support cloud and high-density deployments, offering hyperscalers and cloud providers flexibility and scalability to meet evolving market needs.Strategically located in the north of Osaka, the 485,000 square foot (45,000 square meters) campus will be comprised of two data centers with seismic base-isolation structures. The first facility will include 28MW of IT load and is scheduled to be operational in early 2026. The campus will be constructed in accordance with Vantage's 'sustainable by design' blueprint for industry-leading energy efficiency.Senior executives from Vantage's APAC team and the company's construction partners, notably Taisei Corporation, attended a groundbreaking ceremony to mark the commencement of the KIX1 development. The ceremony, known as Jichinsai (???), was conducted with traditional Shinto rituals aimed at sanctifying the land and invoking safety throughout construction.'This groundbreaking marks our first campus in Osaka and entrance into the robust data center market in Japan. Vantage is pleased to provide critical IT infrastructure to support Japan's digitalization powered by cloud and AI innovations. We look forward to serving hyperscale and enterprise customers in the Greater Osaka area and being part of the local community,' said Raymond Tong, president of Vantage's APAC business.For more information about the KIX1 campus, please visit .Hashtag: #Vantage

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About Vantage Data Centers

Vantage Data Centers powers, cools, protects and connects the technology

of the world's well-known hyperscalers, cloud providers and large enterprises. Developing and operating across five continents in North America, EMEA and Asia Pacific, Vantage has evolved data center design in innovative ways to deliver dramatic gains in reliability, efficiency and sustainability in flexible environments that can scale as quickly as the market demands.

For more information, visit







.

Vantage Data Centers