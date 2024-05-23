Kuwait Info. Min. Expresses Aspiration For GCC Media Coop.

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, May 23 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti Minister

of Information and Culture Abdulrahman Al-Mutairi expressed on Thursday his aspirations to reinforce media

cooperation between GCC countries to create purposeful media

content.

This came during his speech in the 27th GCC Minister

s of Information meeting held in Doha.

The minister stressed the importance of creating purposeful content to cope with the requirements of the current phase that witnesses rapid evolution in artificial intelligence technologies.

He said that the message of the media

in the GCC have evolved in terms of form, content and momentum in shedding the light on the civilization image of the GCC and its achievements in different fields of cooperation.

"One of the ways of enhancing this message is taking good care of the cadres and the quality of their training to do their jobs in content creation according to the visions of our political leadership," said Al-Mutairi.

He appreciated the joint keenness to cooperate for the good of the GCC countries aspiring to Gulf prospects promising further development and prosperity.

He also extended his appreciation to Qatar for hosting this meeting, in the hope of meeting again in the 28th GCC Minister

s of Information meeting in Kuwait. (pickup previous)

