Greek PM To Take Part In Peace Summit

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Greek Prime Minister

Kyriakos Mitsotakis confirmed his participation in the inaugural Peace Summit in a telephone conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

The Head of State announced this on the social network X , Ukrinform reports.

"I spoke with Greek Prime Minister

Kyriakos Mitsotakis about the upcoming Peace Summit in Switzerland. I am grateful to Mr Prime Minister

for confirming his participation. We discussed the efforts needed to engage the widest possible range of states," Zelensky said.

He noted that Ukraine has Greece's full support for the start of actual EU accession negotiations in June.

"We also continue to work on a bilateral security agreement within the framework of the G7 Vilnius Declaration," the President informed.

As Ukrinform reported, the Global Peace Summit will be held on 15-16 June in Switzerland. It is expected to be attended by heads of state and government

from all continents. The participating countries will develop a common negotiating position and submit it to Russia.

The Ukrainian Formula for Peace is a diplomatic

mechanism proposed by the state to achieve a just end to the war unleashed by Russia.

