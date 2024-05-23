Hneifat Opens Food Processing Factory In Mafraq

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Mafraq, May 23 (Petra) -Minister of Agriculture
, Khaled Hneifat, on Thursday opened a food packaging, sorting and manufacturing
factory affiliated with Smart DESERT Company in Mafraq governorate.
During the launching ceremony, Hneifat said the Ministry
of Agriculture
made achievements in accordance with Economic Modernization Vision and National Plan for Sustainable Agriculture
, and worked to create a "supportive" environment for investment
in food manufacturing
business.
In this regard, he said the ministry supported establishment of 16 factories, of which 13 have completed their construction works and their production lines will launch this year within projects to stimulate the Kingdom's food industries, in addition to a number of "pioneering" enterprises with an export and manufacturing
impact.
Hneifat also noted axes of the National Plan for Sustainable Agriculture
aim to stimulate the sector to achieve a manufacturing
and export product of "high quality, competitive price and locally added value" by creating job opportunities for the local community and diversifying income sources for rural households.
Hneifat stressed that the agricultural sector today is the mainstay of food security, as the numbers indicate "tangible" progress and development, adding that JD434 million were saved by reducing imports, while exports rose to JD158 million with a growth rate of 5.8%.
This progress, he noted, is reflected in the economy as a whole, and particularly in the governorates by providing job opportunities and income sources for productive families.
Smart DESERT Company General Manager, Thabet Haswa, said its key development projects are "strategically" directed to meet needs of the target markets, pointing out that many local and international marketing agreements were concluded and long-term sales plans were developed.
He also said cooperation was launched with several parties in the public and private sectors to develop "quality" projects and provide services that support Jordan's agricultural sector.
Meanwhile, Representative of the French Development Agency (AFD), Nicolas Tremblay, said the agency is "proud" of its support for the agricultural sector in the Jordanian countryside.
He said opening of the company's factory represents a "new" innovation to create local job opportunities.
