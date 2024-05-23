Shares Of Adani Group’S Listed Firms See Sharp Rally, Adani Enterprises Surges 8 Pc

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, May 23 (IANS) The Adani Group companies' stocks saw great momentum on Thursday as the Indian indices

went through a sharp rally, with the flagship Adani Enterprises jumping 8 per cent to emerge as the top gainer.

The surge in shares of Adani Enterprises (AEL) came amid reports of its likely inclusion in the 30-share BSE Sensex, replacing Wipro in the upcoming rejig of the benchmark index

which can be announced on Friday.

“We expect the inclusion of Adani Enterprises and exclusion of Wipro from Sensex," IIFL Alternative Research said in a note.

The AEL stock went up 8.01 per cent to reach Rs 3,391.20 apiece on the BSE on Thursday.

Among other group companies, Adani Ports jumped 4.72 per cent, while ACC Limited went up by 2.86 per cent.

NDTV shares surged 7.56 per cent, Adani Power increased by 2.79 per cent, Adani Total Gas surged 2.30 per cent, while Ambuja Cements shot up 2.09 per cent.

The Adani Wilmar shares moved up by 1.85 per cent, Adani Green Energy went up by 1.25 per cent, while Adani Energy Solutions shares saw an increase of 1.17 per cent.

The 10 listed Adani Group firms now have Rs 17.23 lakh crore as the combined market valuation.

Meanwhile, US-based global brokerage Cantor Fitzgerald has given Adani Enterprises' stock a target price of Rs 4,338 apiece.