The Future Of Industry Takes Center Stage At Collaborate INDIA 2024 Cobot Conference

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) India, 23rd May 2024 - Industrial automation

has become the cornerstone of economic transformation, reshaping industries, and economies worldwide. With technological advancements and the widespread adoption of automation

solutions, industries across various sectors are experiencing heightened efficiency, productivity, and competitiveness.



The Indian industrial landscape is witnessing a paradigm shift, fuelled by automation

technologies that promise to revolutionize traditional manufacturing

processes. As the country aims to solidify its position as a global manufacturing

hub, initiatives such as 'Make in India' have spurred the adoption of automation

technologies, propelling the manufacturing

sector's growth trajectory. According to a report by IBEF (India Brand Equity Foundation), India's manufacturing

industry

can reach remarkable heights, with projections of exporting goods worth US$1 trillion by 2030.



In this dynamic landscape, collaborative automation

emerges as a pivotal driver of India's industrial evolution. Collaborative robots, or cobots, represent a paradigm shift in manufacturing

, enabling seamless interaction between humans and machines. These agile and adaptable robots are revolutionizing production processes, empowering businesses to optimize resource allocation, streamline operations, and drive innovation.



Against this backdrop, Universal Robots, the Danish manufacturer

of smaller flexible industrial cobots announces Collaborate INDIA, India's premier cobot conference

. Scheduled for June 4, 2024, at The Westin Pune Koregaon Park, this landmark event is poised to chart the course for collaborative automation

's future in India.



Themed "Collaborative Automation: The Future of Industry", Collaborate INDIA underscores the transformative potential of automation

in reshaping the industrial landscape. With over 500 attendees, 30 speakers, and 20 exhibition

booths expected, Collaborate INDIA promises a day filled with insights into post-pandemic manufacturing

trends, the evolving nature of work due to automation

, and the future trajectory of industrial automation

both locally and internationally.



Commenting on hosting the event in India for the first time, Adam Sobieski, APAC Regional President, Universal Robots, said, "We are excited to host Collaborate INDIA, where industry

pioneers and cobot enthusiasts will meet to explore the future of collaborative automation

. At Universal Robots our mission is simple: Automation for anyone, anywhere. We believe in a future where humans and robots work seamlessly together, driving innovation and productivity to new heights. And by serving as a platform

for knowledge sharing and networking, this event will help empower you and your business to achieve more."



The event will feature keynote presentations by industry

experts, including Kim Povlsen, President, Universal Robots, Sunil Patel, Deep Learning Data Scientist, NVIDIA and Pratik Goyal, Partner, McKinsey & Company. They will delve into topics such as the future of automation

, AI & Robotics and Industry 5.0. Kim and the UR team will provide insights to UR's developmental process for the new generation of cobots, and how UR stays innovative. He will also be part of a panel discussion alongside Pratik Goyal, Partner, McKinsey & Company, Raj K Sharma, President, All India Council of Robotics Automation (AICRA), Rashmi Ranjan Mohapatra, CEO Business Head, Parry Enterprises, Murugappa Group and Sachin Parekh, Assistant General Manager, India, Schaeffler, where they will explore how collaborative automation

is transforming industries in APAC and shaping the transition towards Industry 5.0. The panel discussion will be moderated by Dr Yeong Che Fai, Associate Professor at University of Technology

Malaysia.



Attendees will have the opportunity to explore cobot applications from Universal Robots, UR+ partners, and system integrators aimed at enhancing productivity and business performance. Moreover, Collaborate INDIA will mark the debut showcase of UR's next generation cobots, the UR20 and UR30 in India.



Experts from UR's ecosystem partners such as Impaqt Robotics, Lorch, Mech-Mind Robotics, Schunk, Ewellix, DF Automation, DH-Robotics, DEPRAG, MEGMEET, LINAK, LMI Technologies, Mobile Industrial Robots (MiR), Schmalz, Solomon, Tawara Robotics and Zimmer Group will share their experiences through their presentations. Applications on welding, material handling, palletizing and quality inspection will be showcased, among others. Additionally, an array of components, grippers, vision cameras, software and safety accessories that seamlessly integrate with UR cobots will also be showcased to complement the demonstrations of the various applications.



In the space of artificial intelligence (AI), Universal Robots' collaboration with partners like NVIDIA, Solomon, and Mech-Mind is integral to bringing advanced AI capabilities to cobots. This partnership enhances the functionality and application of cobots across various industries, pushing the boundaries of automation

. Conference attendees can expect engaging discussions on AI and robotics, highlighting how these technologies are revolutionizing the manufacturing

landscape.



In addition, attendees can also engage with Universal Robots' engineers, innovators, and partners on the show floor to discuss unique production environments and explore application possibilities. The event will also facilitate networking opportunities among 500 cobots users and manufacturer

s, fostering collaboration and knowledge exchange.



Collaborate INDIA is not just a conference

; it's a catalyst for change. Whether attendees are looking to optimize existing systems, explore new automation

solutions, or connect with industry

professionals, this event offers a dynamic environment for meaningful conversations and actionable insights.





About Universal Robots



Universal Robots is a leading provider of collaborative robots (cobots) used across a wide range of industries and in education. Founded in 2005 and headquartered in Odense, Denmark, Universal Robots aims to create a world where people work with robots, not like robots. Its mission is simple: Automation for anyone. Anywhere. Since introducing the world's first commercially viable cobot in 2008, Universal Robots has developed a product portfolio reflecting a range of reaches and payloads and has sold over 75,000 cobots worldwide. An extensive ecosystem has grown around the company's cobot technology

creating innovation, choice for customers and a wide range of components, kits and solutions to suit every application.

