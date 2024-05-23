Eight People Injured In Russian Strike On Liubotyn

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Eight people were injured

in a Russian missile strike on the town of Liubotyn in the Kharkiv region, they suffered from injuries and an acute stress reaction.

This was reported by the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

“As of 2 p.m., eight people suffered an acute stress reaction and injuries as a result of enemy missile attacks

on the city of Liubotyn,” the post reads.

According to the agency, the Russians struck the central part of the city, damaging a park, cars, shops, and transportation

infrastructure.

“In Liubotyn, it was an open area, a park zone. Probably, there was a calculation that there would be a large number of people there,” said Oleh Syniehubov, head of the Kharkiv Military Administration.

Number of injured inrises to 16 as a result of Russian missile attack

As reported, on May 23, Russia conducted about 15 strikes on Kharkiv and the region. Seven people were reported dead and 16 injured

at a printing plant. A large-scale fire broke out in the paper shop.

Russian troops

also struck the village of Zolochiv in the Bohodukhiv district with an airstrike, injuring two people and destroying a kindergarten and houses.

The town of Liubotyn in Kharkiv district was hit by missiles.