ZNPP Power Supply Line Disconnected Again - Energoatom

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) At the temporarily occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant

, one of the lines supply

ing power to the plant

has once again been disconnected.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported by NNEGC Energoatom in Telegram .

"Today, on 23 May 2024, at 13:31, the external overhead line OHL-750 kV Dniprovska, which connects the temporarily occupied Zaporizhzhya NPP to the United Energy System of Ukraine, was disconnected. Currently, the largest nuclear power plant

in Europe is connected to the Ukrainian power system only by the OHL-330 kV Zaporizhzhia TPP-Ferrosplavna," the statement said.

It is noted that if this line also fails, another complete blackout will occur at ZNPP , which is a serious violation of the plant

's safe operation conditions and threatens to cause an accident.

As reported, ZNPP has been under occupation since 4 March 2022. During this time, the Russians have repeatedly violated the principles of nuclear and radiation safety by mining the territory of the plant

, preventing qualified personnel from working and interrupting the power supply

lines from the Ukrainian power system.

Since September 2022, the IAEA mission has been permanently present at the plant

, but the Russians do not allow the agency's experts full access to all areas of the plant

.

Photo: Fredrik Dahl / IAEA