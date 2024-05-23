Strike On Factory In Kharkiv: Seven Dead, 17 Wounded

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The number of citizens affected by the Russian strike on Kharkiv has increased to 17.

Interior Minister

Ihor Klymenko wrote about this in Telegra , Ukrinform reports.

"Our emergency services, as always, are the first to arrive at the scene of the shelling. The State Emergency Service is fighting a large-scale fire, together with the police, rescuing victims. As of this minute, 7 people have been killed and 17 injured

as a result of today's strikes," he said.

The Interior Minister

thanked everyone who helps people, tames the flames, and records Russia's latest war crimes.

As reported, on 23 May, Russia struck Kharkiv and the region. As of 14:00, seven people were reported dead and 16 wounded at a printing plant in Kharkiv. A large-scale fire broke out in the paper shop.

Russian troops

also struck the village of Zolochiv in Bohodukhiv district with an air strike, injuring two people and destroying a kindergarten and houses.

The town of Lyubotyn in Kharkiv district was hit by rocket attacks, injuring eight people.