Volume Of Non-Cash Payments Increases In Azerbaijan

Ulviyya Shahin

In April 2024, domestic cashless payments via cards increase by92% in Azerbaijan, Azernews reports, citingCBA.

The volume of domestic cashless payments carried out throughcards during April 2024 increased by 92% compared to the sameperiod last year, reaching 6.147M manats($3615.88).

Of this amount, 5.149M manats ($3.03) are attributed toelectronic commerce transactions, while POS terminals accounted for990M manats ($582.35)and self-service terminals for 8M manats($4.71).

At the beginning of the year, card-based cashless domestictransactions accounted for 62% of all domestic cardtransactions.

The number of debit cards in Azerbaijan increased by 22.8% to15.143 million over the past year, and the number of credit cardssoared by 18.9% to 2.278 million. The turnover

of these cardsamounted to 8.906 billion manats ($5.23 billion) (36% more than ayear earlier) and 645 million manats ($379.2 million) (41.4% more),respectively.

During the reporting period, the number of ATMs and POSterminals in the country increased by 2.7% and 13.7%, respectively,and reached 3,152 (1,639 in Baku) and 91,755 (59,638 in Baku).