Supreme Court Chairman Joins Turkic Judicial Councils Meeting In Istanbul

The second meeting of the chairmen of the Courts-Legal Councilsof member and observer countries of the Turkic States Organisation(TSO) continues in Istanbul, Azernews reports.

Inam Kerimov, Chairman of the Supreme Court and the Court-LegalCouncil of the Republic of Azerbaijan, is participating in theevent.

During the opening ceremony, Atilla Özturk, Secretary-General ofthe Council of Judges and Prosecutors of Turkiye, KubanychbekOmuraliev, Secretary-General of the TSO, and Yılmaz Tunch, Ministerof Justice of Turkiye and President of the Council of Judges andProsecutors of the country, emphasised the importance ofcooperation among the Turkic-speaking countries, particularly inthe development of collaboration between judicial and legalinstitutions in all areas, highlighting the significance of theevents held in this regard.

The meeting, moderated by Sadi Jafarov, Deputy Secretary-Generalof the TSO, continued with a panel session on "Countrypresentations: Structure, functions, and powers of legal-judicialbodies."

In his speech during the panel, Inam Kerimov emphasised theimportance of holding such events to benefit from mutualexperiences, strengthen collaboration, and organise jointactivities for common interests, providing comprehensiveinformation to the participants about the activities of theCourt-Legal Council of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

It is noted that within the framework of the event, technicalmeetings will be held until May 25 to determine the venue of thenext meeting, and a final declaration will be signed.

The possibility of a meeting between the leaders of thedelegations of TSO countries and the President of Turkey, RecepTayyip Erdogan, is also being considered.