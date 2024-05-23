Odisha Govt Seized Upon By Bureaucracy, Says Yogi Adityanath

(MENAFN- IANS) Bhubaneswar, May 23 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister

Yogi Adityanath on Thursday said that bureaucracy has seized upon the governance in Odisha which has been patronising the mafia in every sector of the state.

Yogi Adityanath accused the Naveen Patnaik-led Odisha government

of playing around with the 'asmita' (self-identity) of the state.

The Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister

made these remarks while addressing two public meetings – at Banapur in Puri and Mahanga in Cuttack district.

"You should elect a double engine government

to ensure the end of land, sand, forest and cattle mafia here as happened in Uttar Pradesh through the 'bulldozer action'," Yogi Adityanath said during his address.

He said that the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) government

controlled by bureaucrats has been trying to hijack the free ration scheme by putting images of CM Patnaik.

He alleged that around 60 crore people from across the country got benefitted due to the Ayushman Bharat Yojana but the BJD government

did not want to implement the scheme in Odisha.

Further sharpening his attack on the 'Officer Raj', Yogi Adityanath said at a public gathering: "Anarchy, corruption

and dictatorship rises when the bureaucratic system starts running the governance in the Parliamentary democracy system. This also leads to the exploitation of poor people and rise of 'Mafia Raj'. During the last 20 to 25 years, the bureaucratic system by seizing upon the governance here has pushed the people of Odisha back by fifty years in terms of development."

The bureaucracy has been playing with the future of youth here by pandering to the land, sand, coal and mining mafia in Odisha, he said.

The Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister

further said that 'Officer Raj' is allowing the loot of natural resources of Odisha.

He said that the power generated here is sold to Odia people at higher price while other states buy it at cheaper price.

Yogi Adityanath asserted that CM Patnaik is being misled by the officers and it is the reason behind the anarchy here.

"The government

here is playing around with the Asmita (self-identity) of Odisha. The government

here is patronising the killers of Swami Laxmanananda Saraswati. The government

has crossed the limit of appeasement," alleged Yogi Adityanath.

He also took a dig at the BJD government

over the missing keys of Ratna Bhandar (treasury) of Shree Jagannath Temple at Puri.

Targeting VK Pandian, a close aide of CM Naveen Patnaik, the Uttar Pradesh chief minister said: "The Tamil 'babu' will ensure a rise in infiltration and religious conversions. It is the responsibility of the people to ensure that such plans do not materialise."

He also mentioned various achievements of Prime Minister

Narendra Modi-led government

in the Centre during the last 10 years.

Yogi Adityanath said that roadways, waterways, rail and educational infrastructure have improved significantly in the country during the last ten years under the PM Modi-led government

.

He said that Modi government

has stopped corruption

through Direct Benefit Transfer and digital transfer system.