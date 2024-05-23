Kuwait FM Receives Call From Bosnia And Herzegovina Counterpart

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 23 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Al-Yahya received a phone call from his counterpart in Bosnia and Herzegovina Elmedin Konakovic on Thursday discussing bilateral ties and developing cooperation in different fields. (end) ag

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.