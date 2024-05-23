               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Kuwait FM Receives Call From Bosnia And Herzegovina Counterpart


5/23/2024 9:13:03 AM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 23 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti Minister
of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Al-Yahya received a phone call from his counterpart in Bosnia and Herzegovina Elmedin Konakovic on Thursday discussing bilateral ties and developing cooperation in different fields. (end)
