US Army Reluctant To Launch Dedicated Drone Corps


5/23/2024 9:11:13 AM

(MENAFN- Asia Times) US lawmakers have proposed a dedicated US Army Drone Corps to revolutionize military strategy and counter evolving threats, according to multiple medi outlets .

The proposal draws on lessons learned from the Ukraine war, where drones have been prominent on the battlefield but top US Army leadership remains skeptical of the need for a dedicated new corps.

The new unit's proposed creation is part of the House Armed Services Committee's fiscal 2025 defense policy bill, emphasizing unmanned aerial systems (UAS) in modern warfare.

Breaking Defense reports that the proposed US Army Drone Corps would oversee small and medium-sized UAS and counter-UAS (C-UAS), integrate these systems within the force, develop and test new systems, provide specialized training and create C-UAS strategies and capabilities. It would be led by a Drone Corps Chief appointed by the Army Secretary.

US Congressman Rob Wittman, chair of the HASC Subcommittee on Tactical Air and Land Forces, says that a US Army Drone Corps could help diverse expertise mature within the US Army and enable drones to expand beyond their current role.

Wittman says a US Army Drone Corps seeks to elevate the service's electronic warfare (EW) from organizational misalignment. He also previously pointed out that the US Army needed better EW and C-UAS capabilities.

According to Wittman,“It is clear that the Army leadership needs better inspiration and a renewal of the thought as they prepare our Army for the quickly evolving future of conflict.”

Apart from a US Army Drone Corps, the proposal mentions establishing an Electronic Warfare Center of Excellence, influenced by EW's growing importance in the Ukraine war.

Furthermore, Lieutenant Colonel Robert Solano, a strong advocate for the US Army Drone Corps, underscores that drones are no longer the future but the present of warfare.

